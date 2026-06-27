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English NewsPhoto GalleryEntertainmentABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shahid Kapoor Flaunts Casual Co-ord In Bandra, Ayesha Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Poses With Husband Raj Nidimoru

ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shahid Kapoor Flaunts Casual Co-ord In Bandra, Ayesha Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Poses With Husband Raj Nidimoru

Bollywood stars continue to dominate Mumbai street style. From Shahid Kapoor’s monochrome co-ord set in Bandra to Ayesha Khan’s brown bodycon dress in Versova.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra  | Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 08:10 PM (IST)
Bollywood stars continue to dominate Mumbai street style. From Shahid Kapoor’s monochrome co-ord set in Bandra to Ayesha Khan’s brown bodycon dress in Versova.

Celebs spotted at various places in Mumbai.

1/5
Shahid Kapoor was recently spotted by the paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai rocking a summer-friendly all-white streetwear look.
Shahid Kapoor was recently spotted by the paparazzi in Bandra, Mumbai rocking a summer-friendly all-white streetwear look.
2/5
Ayesha Khan has been frequently spotted by the paparazzi making stylish public appearances in Versova, Mumbai. One of her most viral appearances in the area featured her in an eye-catching brown bodycon dress.
Ayesha Khan has been frequently spotted by the paparazzi making stylish public appearances in Versova, Mumbai. One of her most viral appearances in the area featured her in an eye-catching brown bodycon dress.
Published at : 27 Jun 2026 08:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anil Kapoor Bollywood Celebrities Shahid Kapoor Ayesha Khan Rasha Thadani Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mumbai Paparazzi Spottings

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