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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shahid Kapoor Flaunts Casual Co-ord In Bandra, Ayesha Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Poses With Husband Raj Nidimoru
Bollywood stars continue to dominate Mumbai street style. From Shahid Kapoor’s monochrome co-ord set in Bandra to Ayesha Khan’s brown bodycon dress in Versova.
Celebs spotted at various places in Mumbai.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 08:10 PM (IST)
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted | Shahid Kapoor Flaunts Casual Co-ord In Bandra, Ayesha Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Poses With Husband Raj Nidimoru
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