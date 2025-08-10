Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentAbhishek Bachchan Waits For Aishwarya Rai As She Heads To The Car, See Pics

Abhishek Bachchan Waits For Aishwarya Rai As She Heads To The Car, See Pics

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya were spotted at Mumbai airport returning from a vacation.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya were spotted at Mumbai airport returning from a vacation.

Several photos and videos of the family surfaced on social media.

1/8
Aaradhya, looking cheerful, walked hand-in-hand with Aishwarya while Abhishek walked ahead.
Aaradhya, looking cheerful, walked hand-in-hand with Aishwarya while Abhishek walked ahead.
2/8
Abhishek accidentally bumped into a paparazzo but waited until his family got into the car.
Abhishek accidentally bumped into a paparazzo but waited until his family got into the car.
3/8
Aishwarya wore a black coat over a top with blue pants, while Abhishek was in a blue hoodie, beige jacket, and black pants.
Aishwarya wore a black coat over a top with blue pants, while Abhishek was in a blue hoodie, beige jacket, and black pants.
4/8
Aaradhya sported an all-black outfit with a jacket and trousers; all three wore black caps.
Aaradhya sported an all-black outfit with a jacket and trousers; all three wore black caps.
5/8
Fans reacted warmly to the video, praising the family’s happy appearance and Aaradhya’s cheerful demeanor.
Fans reacted warmly to the video, praising the family’s happy appearance and Aaradhya’s cheerful demeanor.
6/8
Rumors about tension between Aishwarya and Abhishek began in July 2024 after they attended a wedding separately.
Rumors about tension between Aishwarya and Abhishek began in July 2024 after they attended a wedding separately.
7/8
The couple has since made multiple public appearances together, quelling some of the speculation.
The couple has since made multiple public appearances together, quelling some of the speculation.
8/8
Aishwarya’s last film was Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023), while Abhishek will next appear in Siddharth Anand’s King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. (All Images: Manav Manglani)
Aishwarya’s last film was Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023), while Abhishek will next appear in Siddharth Anand’s King alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. (All Images: Manav Manglani)
Published at : 10 Aug 2025 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Thar Kills Pedestrian Near Rashtrapati Bhawan In Delhi, Liquor Bottles Found In Car
Thar Kills Pedestrian Near Rashtrapati Bhawan In Delhi, Liquor Bottles Found In Car
India
'Rajnath Singh Said Enough Is Enough': Army Chief On How Op Sindoor Began
'Rajnath Singh Said Enough Is Enough': Army Chief On How Op Sindoor Began
India
'Holds Promise Of Ending Ukraine Conflict': India Endorses US-Russia Summit In Alaska On Aug 15
'Holds Promise Of Ending Ukraine Conflict': India Endorses US-Russia Summit In Alaska
India
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Six Pakistani Aircraft Shot Down During Op Sindoor, Army Chief Makes Big Revelation
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi NCR, Fires, Train Mishaps, Crime Incidents Shake Nation
Alert: Heavy Rains Cause Massive Waterlogging And Traffic Chaos Across Delhi NCR Roads
Breaking: Massive Uttarkashi Helicopter Rescue Saves Over Six Hundred Stranded Pilgrims
Breaking: Triple Shock Incidents Rock Uttar Pradesh Maharashtra And Ghaziabad In One Day
Breaking: Heavy Rains Paralyze Delhi NCR, Flooded Roads And Traffic Chaos Grip The Region

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Is Philippines The New Diamond In India's Necklace?
Opinion
Embed widget