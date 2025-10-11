Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsZelenskyy Congratulates Trump On Gaza Peace Deal, Calls For End To Russian War

Zelenskyy Congratulates Trump On Gaza Peace Deal, Calls For End To Russian War

During the call, Zelenskyy informed Trump about Russia’s continued attacks on Kyiv’s energy infrastructure, underscoring the urgent need for support.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 09:04 PM (IST)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to US President Donald Trump on Saturday, congratulating him on the successful Gaza peace deal and suggesting that if one conflict can be halted, the ongoing war with Russia could also be resolved. In a positive and productive phone call, Zelenskyy praised Trump’s diplomatic achievement in the Middle East, highlighting the importance of international cooperation and strategic dialogue. The leaders also discussed strengthening Ukraine’s defence systems and the broader prospects for ending the Russian invasion through effective diplomacy backed by strength.

During the call, Zelenskyy informed Trump about Russia’s continued attacks on Kyiv’s energy infrastructure, underscoring the urgent need for support. He expressed appreciation for Trump’s “willingness to support us,” signalling ongoing collaboration between the two nations. Both leaders examined concrete measures to enhance Ukraine’s air defence capabilities, with Zelenskyy noting, “There are good options and solid ideas on how to truly strengthen us.”

The Ukrainian President stressed that Russia must be ready to engage in genuine diplomacy, achievable only through demonstrated strength and preparedness. “Thank you, Mr. President!” Zelenskyy wrote on X. 

Trump had announced earlier on Thursday that Israel and Hamas had agreed to phase one of his Gaza peace plan, which includes the return of hostages, a major diplomatic win for his administration. The ceasefire has been widely praised internationally. 

Relations between Zelenskyy and Trump have notably warmed since February, when a tense televised meeting at the White House drew global attention. Despite their previous disagreement, Trump has repeatedly referred to Zelenskyy as a “nice guy” and reaffirmed his support for Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

As both leaders continue dialogue, experts suggest the focus remains on balancing immediate defence needs with long-term diplomatic strategies, aiming to stabilise the region and advance the possibility of a negotiated end to the war

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Russia Ukraine War Zelenskyy TRUMP Gaza Peace Deal
