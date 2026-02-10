Social media influencer Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl, is currently in the spotlight over turmoil in her personal life. Her relationship with husband Yugam Gera has reportedly broken down, with both levelling serious allegations against each other.

While Chandrika has accused Yugam of cheating on her, her husband has countered the claim by alleging that she is involved in an extramarital affair. Amid the war of words, Chandrika has now responded publicly to the accusations made against her.

Chandrika recently shared a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen angrily confronting Yugam. In the clip, she claims that while he accuses her of wrongdoing, he himself was allegedly seen in a car with two women and had recorded MMS videos. Showing chats on her phone, she tells him not to provoke her further and asks him to leave her life, stating that she neither wants access to the shop nor anything connected to him anymore.

Chandrika's Warning To Husband

In the video, Chandrika also asserts that she played a major role in his rise, saying she brought him from the streets to a life of comfort. “Don’t force me to open my mouth,” she says, warning him against making further allegations.

Earlier, Yugam Gera had dismissed Chandrika’s cheating claims and said that her current fame was solely because of him. He claimed it was due to his support that she was able to open a vada pav shop in Delhi. Yugam also stated that the shop belongs to him and that Chandrika would not be given access to it under any circumstances.

In a separate video, Yugam alleged that Chandrika is having an affair with a person she frequently appears with in reel videos. He further said that while she was free to associate with anyone she wanted, he would not tolerate that person appearing at his shop.

The public spat between the couple has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with videos from both sides continuing to circulate online.