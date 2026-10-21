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English NewsNewsYogi Adityanath Halts Vijayadashami Procession After Ambulance Gets Stuck In Gorakhpur Crowd

Yogi Adityanath Halts Vijayadashami Procession After Ambulance Gets Stuck In Gorakhpur Crowd

According to the account of the incident, Adityanath heard the ambulance siren and instructed security personnel to stop the procession and clear a path. Devotees and other people gathered outside the temple also helped make way for the vehicle.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 12:41 PM (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath halted the traditional Vijayadashami procession in Gorakhpur on Tuesday after an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient became stuck in a crowd near Gorakhnath Temple.

The incident took place during the procession led by Adityanath in his capacity as the head of the Gorakshpeeth. A large number of devotees had gathered outside the temple’s main gate as the procession moved through the area.

According to the account of the incident, Adityanath heard the ambulance’s siren and immediately instructed his security personnel to stop the procession and clear a path for the vehicle.

Ambulance Given Passage Through Crowd

Security personnel halted the procession following the Chief Minister’s instructions. Devotees and other people present at the spot also cooperated, helping clear the road despite the large crowd and limited space.

The ambulance then passed through without obstruction. The procession resumed along its designated route after the vehicle had moved ahead.

Video Of Incident Circulates On Social Media

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, with users praising the decision to allow the ambulance to pass.

The episode has drawn attention to the interruption of the religious procession to make way for a medical emergency. Public reactions have focused on the decision to prioritise the ambulance’s passage amid the crowd and security arrangements.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
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Yogi Adityanath UP News
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