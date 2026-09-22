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English NewsNews‘Yet Another Act Of Aggression’: India Condemns Pakistan Strikes, Backs Afghanistan

‘Yet Another Act Of Aggression’: India Condemns Pakistan Strikes, Backs Afghanistan

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 07:21 PM (IST)

India has strongly condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghanistan, with MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal saying the attacks in Kunar and Paktika provinces resulted in the deaths of several civilians.

Jaiswal expressed condolences to those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the strikes.

Calling the attacks an instance of aggression against a sovereign neighbour, MEA said such actions go against regional peace and security.

India also reaffirmed its support for Afghanistan’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the welfare and well-being of the Afghan people.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 07:21 PM (IST)
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