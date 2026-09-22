‘Yet Another Act Of Aggression’: India Condemns Pakistan Strikes, Backs Afghanistan
India has strongly condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghanistan, with MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal saying the attacks in Kunar and Paktika provinces resulted in the deaths of several civilians.
Jaiswal expressed condolences to those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the strikes.
Calling the attacks an instance of aggression against a sovereign neighbour, MEA said such actions go against regional peace and security.
India also reaffirmed its support for Afghanistan’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the welfare and well-being of the Afghan people.
#WATCH | Delhi: On Pakistan carrying out airstrikes on Afghanistan, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We strongly condemn the attacks from Pakistan. The airstrikes were launched on Afghanistan in its Kunar and Paktika provinces. In these airstrikes, several… pic.twitter.com/6si1Yye8Qt— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2026
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