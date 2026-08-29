Xi Jinping Removes Gen Zhao Zongqi, Who Ordered ‘Galwan Operation’ Against India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom General Zhao Zongqi removed from senior political advisor role.

Zhao commanded Western Theater during Doklam, Galwan Valley clashes.

Removal follows earlier anti-corruption campaign against other generals.

China’s Xi Jinping government has removed General Zhao Zongqi, who held a senior position as a political adviser. Zhao had come into the spotlight while commanding the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Western Theater Command during the Doklam standoff and the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with India.

The PLA’s Western Theater Command oversees China’s military operations in Tibet and Xinjiang, as well as a large part of its border with India. The development was reported on August 29, citing Reuters. Earlier reports had alleged that Zhao had approved the Galwan operation to “teach India a lesson”.

Also Read: Thieves Loot Rs 57 Lakh From Bank Locker Swept Miles Away In Nepal Floods, 29 Arrested

Zhao Removed From Key Positions

Zhao has been stripped of his membership of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and removed from two other positions.

During Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign, China had earlier removed two other senior generals, Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli, from the Central Military Commission over serious violations of discipline and law.

Zhao Was Western Theater Commander During Doklam

In 2017, Chinese and Indian troops remained locked in a 72-day standoff in Doklam while Zhao was commanding the Western Theater.

He was also in charge when tensions escalated in eastern Ladakh in May 2020, leading to the deadly Galwan Valley clash the following month.

Zhao Allegedly Approved Galwan Operation

ANI, citing a US intelligence assessment in 2020, had reported that Zhao approved the Galwan operation to teach India a lesson.

The confrontation in eastern Ladakh began in May 2020 during Zhao’s tenure. The PLA subsequently deployed troops at several points along the Line of Actual Control.

Also Read: FIR Filed Against Mamata Banerjee Over Calcutta HC Rally Rule Violations

On June 15, Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley using stones, rods and improvised weapons. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the clash.