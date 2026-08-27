X Suspends AHEAD Account, Organisers Of Mohan Bhagwat Event In New York

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom X suspended group organizing RSS chief's New York speech.

RSS chief's event faces criticism from groups, NYC Mayor.

Organizers promote dialogue; RSS defends Bhagwat's global outreach.

Social media platform X has suspended the account of American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD Forum), which is organising an event featuring RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in New York. The suspension comes days before Bhagwat is scheduled to address around 5,000 people at Madison Square Garden on August 29. The event has faced criticism from several groups and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Bhagwat Event

Bhagwat arrived in the US on Tuesday as part of the RSS' centenary-year global outreach programme. He is scheduled to participate in the Universal Oneness programme and address a gathering at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 29.

The RSS has defended the event amid criticism over Bhagwat's participation. Senior RSS functionary Sunil Ambekar said the gathering had been organised in the spirit of open dialogue and mutual respect.

Ambekar described it as an interfaith gathering involving a diverse, multicultural and multi-faith audience. He also invited those interested in understanding the RSS' vision and philosophy to participate.

Also Read: Mamdani Against Mohan Bhagwat Event At Madison Square Garden: 'Don't Support Rally'

Opposition To Event

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani had earlier said he does not support Bhagwat's appearance at Madison Square Garden. However, he acknowledged that the city may not have jurisdiction to cancel the privately organised event.

American singer Mary Millben, meanwhile, criticised Mamdani over his opposition to the programme.

What Is AHEAD?

American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue, or AHEAD Forum, describes itself as a non-profit organisation dedicated to advancing understanding, civic engagement and cooperation across communities in the United States.

The organisation says it promotes dialogue and interfaith engagement through cultural programmes and interactions with community and interfaith leaders. It has organised the Universal Oneness Celebration in New York, featuring Bhagwat as its principal speaker.

The event is centred on the message that “the world is one family” and calls for greater mutual respect, harmony and unity.

Bhagwat's visit to the US is part of a wider tour covering the US, Canada and Britain as the RSS marks its centenary year.

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