'Pride Of Muslim Women': Zohran Mamdani Faces Backlash Over World Hijab Day Post

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s office has ignited controversy after marking World Hijab Day with a celebratory message, drawing sharp criticism from activists and commentators who say the gesture ignores the harsh reality faced by women in Iran, where wearing the hijab is enforced by law.

The message, shared by the city’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, framed the hijab as a symbol of empowerment and faith. However, its timing has prompted intense debate, as Iranian women continue to protest compulsory hijab laws, often at great personal risk.

New York City Mayor Mamdani’s Office Message & Its Intent

In a post published on February 1, the Office of Immigrant Affairs stated: “February 1st is #WorldHijabDay! Today, we honor the faith, identity, and pride of Muslim women and girls worldwide who choose to wear the hijab — a powerful symbol of devotion and heritage.”

Supporters of the message argued that it was meant to affirm the rights of Muslim women in the United States to practice their faith freely, particularly amid ongoing concerns about Islamophobia. Mamdani himself has previously highlighted discrimination faced by Muslim New Yorkers, especially in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

He has recounted how his aunt stopped taking the subway because she felt unsafe wearing a hijab, and how he was advised to downplay his faith while entering public life. “These are lessons so many Muslim New Yorkers have been taught,” he said on an earlier occasion.

Critics Point To Iran’s Brutal Reality

Opponents of the post, however, said the celebratory tone overlooked the suffering of women in Iran, where the hijab is not a choice but a legal obligation. Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad denounced the message, saying it was deeply hurtful to see New York’s leadership praise the hijab while women in Iran are “jailed, shot, and killed” for refusing to wear it, as per NDTV.

French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy also criticized the timing, observing that while Mayor Mamdani praised the hijab as a symbol of pride, Iranian women were being “tortured and murdered” for rejecting it. Lévy reflected on his personal history, recalling how his own mother once felt “alive, free, and happy” when she stepped outside without wearing one.

Mr. @ZohranKMamdani, really? Right now?

To be honest, I feel tortured in my own beautiful city of New York, watching you celebrate “World Hijab Day” while women in my wounded country, Iran, are being jailed, shot, and killed for refusing the hijab and the Islamic ideology behind… https://t.co/EW0GLq9I5n — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 4, 2026

A Symbol At Center Of Protest

The hijab has become a focal point of resistance in Iran, particularly since the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the country’s morality police. Although enforcement of hijab laws has since been uneven, many women continue to face arrest, violence, and severe punishment for appearing in public without the head covering.

As protests persist, critics say global leaders and institutions must distinguish between defending religious freedom and overlooking state-imposed coercion. The debate surrounding New York City’s World Hijab Day message highlights how a single symbol can carry vastly different meanings across borders—empowerment for some, oppression for others.