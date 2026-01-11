Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld‘No Place In Our City’: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Slams Hamas Slogans At Queens Rally

Governor Hochul and Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez also criticised the chants as antisemitic and dangerous. The incident reignited scrutiny of Mamdani's past comments on Hamas.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has condemned chants of “we support Hamas” after demonstrators were filmed shouting the slogan during a protest in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Queens, triggering widespread backlash and political condemnation.

Several unverified videos circulating widely on social media showed protesters waving Palestinian flags while chanting in support of Hamas, an organisation designated as a terrorist group by the US government. The footage quickly drew sharp reactions from leaders at the city, state and federal levels.

Mayor Rejects Terror Support, Defends Right To Protest

Mamdani responded to the chants later the same day, making clear that expressions of support for terrorist organisations would not be tolerated in New York, while also emphasising the constitutional right to protest.

“As I said earlier today, chants in support of a terrorist organisation have no place in our city,” Mamdani wrote in a statement. “We will continue to ensure New Yorkers’ safety entering and exiting houses of worship as well as the constitutional right to protest.”

Under US federal law, providing material support to designated terrorist organisations, including Hamas, is prohibited.

Political Leaders Condemn Chants

The incident prompted swift condemnation from senior political figures. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the rhetoric crossed a line. “Hamas is a terrorist organisation that calls for the genocide of Jews. No matter your political beliefs, this type of rhetoric is disgusting, it’s dangerous, and it has no place in New York,” she said.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also criticised the protest, writing in a post on X: “Hey, so marching into a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood and leading with a chant saying ‘we support Hamas’ is a disgusting and antisemitic thing to do. Pretty basic!”

Mamdani’s remarks have also renewed scrutiny of his past comments on the issue. In an interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum last October, he declined to directly condemn Hamas, instead shifting the conversation toward affordability challenges facing New Yorkers.

The latest controversy comes as tensions remain high across the United States amid ongoing protests linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict, following the October 7, 2023 attacks.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemn?

Mayor Mamdani condemned chants of 'we support Hamas' during a protest in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood. He stated that expressions of support for terrorist organizations are not tolerated in New York.

Why are chants supporting Hamas controversial?

Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by the US government. Under federal law, providing material support to such groups is prohibited. Chants in their support are seen as dangerous and antisemitic.

Did other political leaders condemn the chants?

Yes, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also strongly condemned the chants. They described the rhetoric as disgusting, dangerous, and antisemitic.

Does the Mayor support the right to protest?

Yes, Mayor Mamdani emphasized the constitutional right to protest while making it clear that chants supporting terrorist organizations are unacceptable. He aims to ensure New Yorkers' safety and their right to protest.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
Hamas Zohran Mamdani
