‘No Place In Our City’: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Slams Hamas Slogans At Queens Rally

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has condemned chants of “we support Hamas” after demonstrators were filmed shouting the slogan during a protest in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Queens, triggering widespread backlash and political condemnation.

Several unverified videos circulating widely on social media showed protesters waving Palestinian flags while chanting in support of Hamas, an organisation designated as a terrorist group by the US government. The footage quickly drew sharp reactions from leaders at the city, state and federal levels.

Mayor Rejects Terror Support, Defends Right To Protest

Mamdani responded to the chants later the same day, making clear that expressions of support for terrorist organisations would not be tolerated in New York, while also emphasising the constitutional right to protest.

“As I said earlier today, chants in support of a terrorist organisation have no place in our city,” Mamdani wrote in a statement. “We will continue to ensure New Yorkers’ safety entering and exiting houses of worship as well as the constitutional right to protest.”

Under US federal law, providing material support to designated terrorist organisations, including Hamas, is prohibited.

Political Leaders Condemn Chants

The incident prompted swift condemnation from senior political figures. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the rhetoric crossed a line. “Hamas is a terrorist organisation that calls for the genocide of Jews. No matter your political beliefs, this type of rhetoric is disgusting, it’s dangerous, and it has no place in New York,” she said.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also criticised the protest, writing in a post on X: “Hey, so marching into a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood and leading with a chant saying ‘we support Hamas’ is a disgusting and antisemitic thing to do. Pretty basic!”

Mamdani’s remarks have also renewed scrutiny of his past comments on the issue. In an interview with Fox News’ Martha MacCallum last October, he declined to directly condemn Hamas, instead shifting the conversation toward affordability challenges facing New Yorkers.

The latest controversy comes as tensions remain high across the United States amid ongoing protests linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict, following the October 7, 2023 attacks.