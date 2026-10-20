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English NewsNewsWorld‘That’s My Mayor’: Zohran Mamdani Grooves At Garba Night In New York, Greets Indian Diaspora. WATCH

‘That’s My Mayor’: Zohran Mamdani Grooves At Garba Night In New York, Greets Indian Diaspora. WATCH

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joins a Garba night in a suit and white shawl, while extending Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra wishes.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 20 Oct 2026 03:20 PM (IST)
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  • Earlier, he extended greetings for Navratri, Durga Puja, Dussehra.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani joined the Garba celebrations in the city, dancing to festive beats and extending greetings to the Indian diaspora on Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra. A video of the mayor at the event has gained attention on social media, with one user reacting, “That’s my mayor”.

Mamdani Joins Garba Celebrations

Mamdani, who has frequently participated in South Asian cultural events, was seen enjoying the festive atmosphere at the Garba night. Dressed in a suit and a white shawl, he joined the celebrations as participants danced to traditional music.

The video captured the mayor taking part in the festivities, drawing reactions from social media users. An Instagram user said, "What a fabulous mayor."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Trisha (@trishaeatsny)

ALSO READ: ‘Triumph Of Dharma’: PM Modi, President Murmu, Amit Shah Extend Dussehra Wishes

Mayor Extends Festive Greetings

Mamdani also shared greetings for Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra, acknowledging festivals celebrated by Indian communities across the world. The occasions hold particular significance for many members of New York’s Indian diaspora, who mark the festivals through religious observances, cultural programmes, music and dance.

Sharing a festive message on X, Mamdani highlighted the range of cultural and religious practices associated with the occasions and described them as opportunities for reflection and fresh beginnings. His message referred to several traditions followed by Indian families during the festive period, including performing Garba, participating in Sindoor Khela, receiving tika from elders and decorating Golu displays at home.

Mamdani noted that while the celebrations differ across communities and regions, they share a broader message of introspection and renewal.

One Festive Season, Different Regional Traditions

Navratri, Durga Puja and Dussehra are observed in different ways across India. While Navratri features worship, fasting and Garba or dandiya in several regions, Durga Puja centres on the worship of Goddess Durga. Dussehra marks the triumph of good over evil and is associated with the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana in the Ramayana.

Garba, traditionally associated with Gujarat, is a central feature of Navratri celebrations. Participants dance in circles to rhythmic music, often dressed in colourful traditional attire. The dance has also become a popular part of Navratri events among Indian communities overseas.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Oct 2026 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zohran Mamdani Garba Zohran Mamdani Dussehra Wishes Zohran Mamdani Viral Video
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