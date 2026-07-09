Mamdani Says ‘Egypt Were Robbed’ After World Cup Loss To Argentina, Echoing VAR Controversy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYC Mayor Mamdani claimed Egypt was

VAR disallowed Egypt's goal for an earlier, distant foul.

EFA officially complained against controversial refereeing and VAR decisions.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has added his voice to the growing debate surrounding Egypt's controversial FIFA World Cup 2026 exit, saying the team was "robbed" following its dramatic 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

His remarks came as criticism of the match officials continued to intensify. The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has already lodged formal objections over key refereeing decisions and the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during the knockout fixture.

The controversy has largely centred on a second-half goal scored by Mostafa Zico that was disallowed after a VAR review identified a foul more than 20 seconds before the ball crossed the line. Argentina later completed its comeback to secure a 3-2 victory and advance to the quarter-finals.

Mamdani References Egypt Match

Mamdani made the comments on Wednesday while promoting his "Next Stop: Better Buses, Faster Service" initiative, a programme aimed at reducing commuting times for New Yorkers.

Explaining how quicker bus journeys could improve everyday life, the mayor outlined the amount of time commuters could save over months and years.

"Now if you take the bus to work, that adds up fast," Mamdani said. "Within six months, you will have spent 24 fewer hours on the bus. By the time a year rolls around, you will have saved more than two days of commuting time. That means breakfast with your family. It means having the time to argue balls and strikes at your kid's Little League game. It means getting home for bedtime."

He then linked the point to the football controversy, adding: "It means agreeing with your friends that Egypt were robbed yesterday. Above all, it means time returned to New Yorkers who don't have nearly enough of it."

🚨🇦🇷 NEW: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani says that Egypt were “robbed” in yesterday’s World Cup game against Argentina pic.twitter.com/bigWXCN04q — Politics Global (@PolitlcsGlobal) July 8, 2026

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VAR Decision Becomes Centre of World Cup Dispute

The biggest flashpoint of the match came when Mostafa Zico's second-half goal was overturned after VAR intervened, ruling that a foul had occurred earlier in the attacking move. The review identified the infringement more than 20 seconds before the goal was scored, prompting widespread debate over the decision.

The ruling has drawn criticism from supporters and analysts, with many questioning both the interpretation of the incident and the application of VAR during such a crucial knockout match.

The decision has since become the defining moment of Egypt's World Cup exit, overshadowing an otherwise dramatic contest that ended in Argentina's favour.

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Egyptian Football Association Files Complaint

Following the defeat, the Egyptian Football Association reportedly submitted an official complaint against French referee François Letexier and the match officiating team.

In a statement shared on social media, the EFA said it could not remain silent over what it described as questionable refereeing decisions and the failure to make appropriate use of the VAR system.

"The Egyptian Football Association cannot remain silent regarding the refereeing decisions witnessed during the match against Argentina as well as the failure to make appropriate use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system," the federation said.

The EFA added that several football experts and analysts had highlighted controversial incidents that directly influenced the outcome of the match. According to the federation, those moments raised broader concerns about fairness and consistency in officiating at a tournament as significant as the FIFA World Cup.