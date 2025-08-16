Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldZelenskyy To Meet Trump In Washington On Monday After 'No Deal' At US-Russia Summit

Zelenskyy To Meet Trump In Washington On Monday After 'No Deal' At US-Russia Summit

Zelenskyy said he will have a meeting with Donald Trump on Monday, August 18, to discuss ending the war with Russia. He spoke with Trump on call following the Alaska Summit, wherein Putin held talks with the US President regarding a peace deal to end Ukraine war.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, August 18. He said that he held a “long and substantive” call with the US president, hours after the Alaska Summit concluded with no agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy asserted Ukraine's readiness in ending the war with Russia and achieving peace. He also highlighted that "America's strength" played an important role in the ongoing situation and that it is crucial to involve European leaders at every stage "to ensure reliable security guarantees".

“Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace. President Trump informed about his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of their discussion. It is important that America’s strength has an impact on the development of the situation,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

According to the Ukrainian president, Trump spoke first with him and then the other European leaders joined the call.

"We had a long and substantive conversation with @POTUS. We started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join us. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump," he added.

Confirming an invitation from Trump for a meeting, Zelenskyy said: "On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation."

 

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Russia Ukraine War Volodymyr Zelenskyy Washington DC United STates
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin
'Up To Zelenskyy Now': Trump Shifts Onus On Ukraine For Peace Deal After '10/10' Meeting With Putin
World
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Talks Without Agreement On Ending Ukraine War
'No Deal Until A Deal': Trump, Putin Conclude Alaska Summit Without Ukraine Ceasefire
India
Vajpayee Death Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute At 'Sadaiv Atal,' Hails His Vision For Self-Reliant India
President Murmu, PM Modi Pay Tribute To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary: WATCH
World
Handshakes, Limo Ride, B-2 Bomber Flyover: Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet For Putin In Alaska — WATCH
Handshakes, Limo Ride, B-2 Bomber Flyover: Trump Rolls Out Red Carpet For Putin In Alaska — WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget