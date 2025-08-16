Zelenskyy To Meet Trump In Washington On Monday After 'No Deal' At US-Russia Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he will meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, August 18. He said that he held a “long and substantive” call with the US president, hours after the Alaska Summit concluded with no agreement on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy asserted Ukraine's readiness in ending the war with Russia and achieving peace. He also highlighted that "America's strength" played an important role in the ongoing situation and that it is crucial to involve European leaders at every stage "to ensure reliable security guarantees".

“Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace. President Trump informed about his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of their discussion. It is important that America’s strength has an impact on the development of the situation,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

According to the Ukrainian president, Trump spoke first with him and then the other European leaders joined the call.

"We had a long and substantive conversation with @POTUS. We started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join us. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump," he added.

Confirming an invitation from Trump for a meeting, Zelenskyy said: "On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation."