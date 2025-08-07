Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldZelensky Calls For 'Face-to-Face' Talks With Putin As Kremlin Confirms Trump’s Meeting With Russian Prez

Zelensky seeks a direct meeting with Putin to end the war, following Trump's envoy's talks with Putin.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 04:57 PM (IST)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a face-to-face meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war. The recent development comes after Donald Trump’s special envoy held talks with Putin in Moscow. 

Earlier the US President hailed talks between envoy Steve Witkoff and Putin as "highly productive" but US officials still vowed to impose sanctions on Moscow's trading partners.

According to Barrons.com, Zelensky said that later that he had spoke on phone with US President, who said that he could meet with Putin "very soon," and that European leaders had been on the call.

"We in Ukraine have repeatedly said that finding real solutions can be truly effective at the level of leaders," Zelensky wrote on social media.

"It is necessary to determine the timing for such a format and the range of issues to be addressed," he added.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian leader said that he had planned to hold "several" conversations throughout the course of the day including with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as French and Italian officials.

"There will also be communication at the level of national security advisors," Zelensky added.

"The main thing is for Russia, which started this war, to take real steps to end its aggression," Zelensky added.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 04:56 PM (IST)
