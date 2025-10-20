Yemen: 23 Indians Rescued After Fire Erupts On LPG Tanker Off Gulf Of Aden

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldYemen: 23 Indians Rescued After Fire Erupts On LPG Tanker Off Gulf Of Aden

The vessel went adrift after the blast, and about 15 per cent of the ship was on fire. Early reports suggest the explosion was accidental, but the exact cause is still being investigated.

By : ANI | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gulf of Aden [Yemen], October 20 (ANI): A total of 23 Indian crew members have been rescued after a fire broke out onboard the Cameroon-flagged LPG tanker MV Falcon, following an explosion, off the coast of Aden, Yemen.
 
The incident took place on Saturday, October 18, at 07:00 UTC (local time), when the ship was sailing about 113 nautical miles southeast of Aden on its way to Djibouti. The vessel went adrift after the blast, and about 15 per cent of the ship was on fire. Early reports suggest the explosion was accidental, but the exact cause is still being investigated.
 
According to British security firm Ambrey, the MV Falcon was travelling from Oman's Sohar Port to Djibouti when the explosion occurred. Radio communication suggested that the crew was preparing to abandon the vessel as a search-and-rescue operation was launched.

Following the incident, the EU Naval Force Operation Aspides launched an immediate search and rescue (SAR) operation.

According to updates, 24 crew members had initially abandoned the vessel, and 23 of them, all Indians, have been safely rescued. Two crew members remain missing, while one was still onboard MV Falcon at the time of the last report.
 
Due to the risk of additional explosions, since the tanker was fully loaded with liquefied petroleum gas, Aspides advised nearby vessels to maintain a safe distance from the carrier.
 
"The fire onboard is increasing," Aspides said in a statement. "MV Falcon represents a navigational hazard. Everyone in the area must exercise caution."
 
A private company has now taken charge of the salvage operation for the damaged tanker, the European Union's naval force Aspides said in a statement.
 
The incident occurred as Yemen's Houthi rebels continue targeting commercial vessels passing through the Red Sea corridor, which they claim is in solidarity with Palestinians amid Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, according to Al Jazeera.
 
EU Naval Force's Aspides is a defensive maritime operation tasked with protecting civilian ships and crews sailing through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yemen Gulf Of Aden
