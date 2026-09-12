Guangzhou-New Delhi Flights To Resume After 6 Years Amid Xi-Modi Thaw

The resumption of direct air connectivity between Guangzhou and New Delhi is set to add momentum to the gradual improvement in India-China ties, coming amid Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India and his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The restoration of the route marks another step towards rebuilding travel and people-to-people links between the two countries after years of strained relations. Direct flights between India and China had been suspended following the deterioration in bilateral ties after the 2020 border clash.

Air Links Get A Boost

The return of the Guangzhou-New Delhi service comes as both sides work towards restoring several areas of engagement that had slowed sharply in the aftermath of the border tensions.

India and China had agreed to work towards restoring direct air services as part of efforts to improve bilateral relations. The reopening of flights is significant for travellers, students, business communities and others who previously relied on indirect connections.

Xi To Arrive In India

Ahead of the visit, China's Global Times tweets, "Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Saturday for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi at the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, according to Xinhua. Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, Xinhua reported."