‘India Has Independent Foreign Policy’: China Hails PM Modi’s Message On Bilateral Ties

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom China welcomed Modi's independent policy on India-China ties.

Xi-Modi meeting reaffirmed growing bilateral ties, stressing

Leaders emphasized objective approach, win-win cooperation, managing differences.

China has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that India follows an independent foreign policy, with Beijing saying it “values” his remarks that New Delhi’s ties with China are not influenced by any third party.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Modi’s comments came during his latest meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, describing the talks as a reaffirmation of the growth in China-India relations.

“Prime Minister Modi said that India has an independent foreign policy, developing relations with China is not affected by any third party and that it will not allow any force to engage in anti-China activities on its territory. China values Prime Minister Modi’s statements,” Guo said.

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China Says Xi-Modi Meeting Reaffirmed Ties

Guo said the New Delhi meeting was the third between Xi and Modi in three years and marked a “reaffirmation” of the growth of bilateral ties.

He said the two leaders had guided relations from “starting afresh in Kazan” to making further improvements in Tianjin. The key consensus reached by the two sides, according to Guo, was that China and India should be “partners”.

Xi stressed that China and India have different national realities and should draw on each other’s strengths, support one another and help each other succeed while pursuing common development.

Beijing Calls For ‘Objective And Rational’ Approach

Guo said both sides need to maintain an “objective and rational strategic perception” to ensure the steady and sustained development of bilateral relations.

He said China and India should pursue win-win cooperation, remove irritants through mutual respect and understanding, and contribute to a better world through open and inclusive multilateral coordination.

The two countries also agreed to focus on development as the “biggest common denominator”, given their status as the world’s most populous countries and major members of the Global South.

China-India Ties: Economic Concerns, BRICS Cooperation

The two sides agreed to strengthen friendly exchanges and mutually beneficial cooperation while improving public perceptions of bilateral relations.

Guo said China and India should address each other’s economic and trade concerns in a balanced manner and promote the sound and steady development of economic and trade ties.

The two countries also agreed to support each other while chairing BRICS, strengthen cooperation within the Global South and contribute to building a multipolar world.

Xi, PM Agree To Manage Border Differences

At the same time, Xi and Modi agreed to properly handle disputes and differences between China and India and jointly safeguard peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Guo said the improvement in bilateral ties was welcomed not only by the 2.8 billion people of the two countries but was also important for strengthening cooperation among countries of the Global South.

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He said China would work with India to implement the understandings reached by the two leaders, expand areas of cooperation, deepen people-to-people exchanges and strengthen coordination on multilateral platforms.

Beijing, he added, would continue working to improve and develop China-India relations while supporting each other’s development and contributing to peace and prosperity in the region and beyond.