Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran claims accusations are diversion from Gaza situation.

Iran has rejected allegations linking Tehran to Flydubai aircraft incident, accusing Britain, Israel and some European countries of relying on fabricated evidence to portray Iran as a global threat. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Sunday that Iran remained fully prepared to defend itself against hostile actions. His comments followed claims surrounding the diversion of a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv after its co-pilot attacked the captain and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

Iran Rejects Allegations

Baghaei said the latest accusations should be viewed against what he described as a history of false-flag operations by Israel and some European countries.

He said Iran was being accused “solely on the basis of fabricated evidence” and cited Britain’s allegations involving RAF Fairford and the Emirati aircraft as examples of what he described as poorly constructed claims against Tehran.

According to Baghaei Israel and its European supporters were attempting to divert attention from the situation in Gaza and their own actions against Iran by portraying Tehran as a threat to the wider world.

“This is a worn-out tactic,” he said.

Also Read: ‘Only Police’: New Video Shows Passengers Restraining Flydubai Co-Pilot After Cockpit Attack

Flydubai Investigation

The comments came after a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Saudi Arabia on September 30.

The co-pilot attacked the captain and attempted to take control of the aircraft. Passengers and crew members managed to restrain him, allowing a reserve crew to safely land the plane.

The investigation remains ongoing.

US President Donald Trump suggested, without providing evidence, that the co-pilot could have had links to Iran, saying he was responding to information he had heard.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially said it was too early to establish whether Iran was involved. Israeli officials later said the co-pilot appeared to have acted alone.

Media reports have identified the co-pilot as an Omani national. Some reports have alleged that he had previously been barred from flying in Oman over concerns about extremist views.

Also Read: Flydubai Co-Pilot Wanted To Deliberately Crash Plane, Was ‘Not Afraid Of Death’: Report