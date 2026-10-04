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English NewsNewsWorld‘Worn-Out Tactic’: Iran Rejects Claims Linking Tehran To Flydubai Incident, Accuses Israel Of Smear Campaign

‘Worn-Out Tactic’: Iran Rejects Claims Linking Tehran To Flydubai Incident, Accuses Israel Of Smear Campaign

Iran has rejected claims linking it to the Flydubai incident, accusing Israel, Britain and European countries of using fabricated evidence to target Tehran.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
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  • Iran claims accusations are diversion from Gaza situation.

Iran has rejected allegations linking Tehran to Flydubai aircraft incident, accusing Britain, Israel and some European countries of relying on fabricated evidence to portray Iran as a global threat. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Sunday that Iran remained fully prepared to defend itself against hostile actions. His comments followed claims surrounding the diversion of a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv after its co-pilot attacked the captain and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

Iran Rejects Allegations

Baghaei said the latest accusations should be viewed against what he described as a history of false-flag operations by Israel and some European countries.

He said Iran was being accused “solely on the basis of fabricated evidence” and cited Britain’s allegations involving RAF Fairford and the Emirati aircraft as examples of what he described as poorly constructed claims against Tehran.

According to Baghaei Israel and its European supporters were attempting to divert attention from the situation in Gaza and their own actions against Iran by portraying Tehran as a threat to the wider world.

“This is a worn-out tactic,” he said.

Also Read: ‘Only Police’: New Video Shows Passengers Restraining Flydubai Co-Pilot After Cockpit Attack

Flydubai Investigation

The comments came after a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Saudi Arabia on September 30.

The co-pilot attacked the captain and attempted to take control of the aircraft. Passengers and crew members managed to restrain him, allowing a reserve crew to safely land the plane.

The investigation remains ongoing.

US President Donald Trump suggested, without providing evidence, that the co-pilot could have had links to Iran, saying he was responding to information he had heard.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially said it was too early to establish whether Iran was involved. Israeli officials later said the co-pilot appeared to have acted alone.

Media reports have identified the co-pilot as an Omani national. Some reports have alleged that he had previously been barred from flying in Oman over concerns about extremist views.

Also Read: Flydubai Co-Pilot Wanted To Deliberately Crash Plane, Was ‘Not Afraid Of Death’: Report

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 08:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran FLyDubai Iran Israel War
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