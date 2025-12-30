Looking Ahead 2026: How 2025 Elections Reshaped World Politics & What Comes Next

A series of landmark elections across major democracies in 2025 reshaped political landscapes, delivering historic victories, surprise rebounds and snap polls triggered by coalition collapses. From Australia’s record-breaking Labor landslide to Germany’s early election and Canada’s dramatic Liberal recovery, voters sent strong signals on leadership, economic management and democratic stability. As attention turns to 2026, crucial elections in Bangladesh, Sweden, Brazil and Israel promise to test institutions, redefine party systems and shape responses to security, cost-of-living pressures and foreign influence.

Landslides & Snap Elections In 2025

In Australia, a federal election on May 3 delivered a sweeping second-term mandate to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. His Labor government secured 94 of 150 seats in the House of Representatives, the highest total ever won by a single party, alongside a two-party-preferred vote of 55.22 per cent, the strongest since 1975. The result also marked the first time a Labor government achieved at least ninety seats and the first returning government to retain every seat since 1966, defeating the Liberal-National Coalition led by Peter Dutton.

Germany’s federal election on February 23 was held seven months early after the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition. Following an intentionally lost confidence vote, the president approved a snap poll, the fourth such election in post-war Germany and the first since 2005. Voters elected a streamlined 630-member Bundestag after reforms reduced seat numbers, underlining the political fallout from unstable coalitions.

Canada’s election on April 28 completed a trio of consequential contests. After Prime Minister Mark Carney advised the dissolution of parliament, Canadians voted using a new 343-seat electoral map. Despite earlier polling deficits, the Liberal Party secured a fourth term with a minority government, won the popular vote for the first time since 2015, and achieved its highest vote share since 1980. Turnout reached 69.5 per cent, the highest since 1993, amid debates over living costs, housing, crime and tensions with the United States under President Donald Trump.

Elections To Watch In 2026

Bangladesh’s general election on February 12 will be its first competitive poll in more than a decade. Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in 2024 after student-led protests, and an interim administration headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is overseeing a return to civilian rule. With the Awami League barred and constitutional reform on the ballot, voters face stark choices amid high youth unemployment, persistent corruption and attack on minorities.

Sweden’s general election on September 13 will test the resilience of centre-right rule under Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Gang violence, immigration, energy policy and defence spending dominate the agenda, while concerns about cyber threats and foreign interference, particularly from Russia, loom large. The Social Democrats, led by Magdalena Andersson, currently lead polls, though coalition arithmetic remains uncertain.

Brazil’s presidential election on October 4 promises a crowded, high-stakes contest. President Lula da Silva is seeking another term amid slowing growth, inflation near five per cent and entrenched crime. With former president Jair Bolsonaro barred from running, the right is fragmented, while early polling gives Lula a narrow edge.

Israel may head to the polls by October 27 if budget deadlines are missed. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces unresolved security questions, judicial reform debates and cost-of-living pressures. With the opposition divided, the election could either reset Israeli politics, or extend a cycle of instability.

After a year of big wins and early elections in 2025, the votes scheduled for 2026 will show whether voters want stability or more change.