World Bank President Ajay Banga visits gurdwara, archeological site in Pakistan

Peshawar, Feb 2 (PTI): World Bank President Ajay Banga visited Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal and an archeological site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in northwest Pakistan, according to an official statement.

Muzzamil Aslam, adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM, also held discussions with Banga on the province's economic affairs.

The World Bank president, accompanied by his spouse and senior officials, visited the Jaulian Buddhist archaeological site at Khanpur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, a handout said.

“On this occasion, Adviser to the KP Chief Minister on Finance Muzzammil Aslam and MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur accorded a warm welcome to World Bank President Ajay Banga. Federal Minister for Finance Aurangzeb also participated in the visit along with his spouse,” it further stated.

During the visit, Aslam presented a shield to the World Bank president and held discussions on the province's economic affairs, it added.

KP Archaeology Director General Abdul Samad gave a detailed briefing to Banga on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's archaeological heritage, with special emphasis on the Jaulian Buddha site.

Appreciating the management and services of the archaeological sites, Banga praised Samad’s efforts and assured all possible support for the preservation of the province’s cultural heritage.

He was also invited to visit other archaeological sites and historical landmarks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it added.

Earlier, Banga visited Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal, where he offered prayers and had food at the langar khana (community kitchen), according to a press note.

He was accompanied by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, it added.

Arora, according to the press note, said the arrival of the World Bank president at gurdwara will send a “positive message”.

He said that followers of “all religions enjoy complete religious freedom in Pakistan”.

Arora further stated that on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, work on the beautification and renovation of historical religious places of worship was underway.

The Punjab government was also taking practical steps to promote religious tourism, he added. PTI AYZ NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)