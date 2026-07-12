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English NewsNewsWorldWoman Freed As Berlin Hostage Standoff Comes To An End

Woman Freed As Berlin Hostage Standoff Comes To An End

A man allegedly took a woman hostage in a supermarket, prompting a major police operation. The suspect reportedly "pulled out" a big knife before the supermarket closed on Friday evening.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 12:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A hostage situation unfolded at a Berlin supermarket.
  • Police ended eleven-hour standoff, freeing the female hostage.
  • Suspect reportedly brandished a large knife during the incident.

Edited by: Karl Sexton

A man allegedly took a woman hostage at a supermarket in the German capital, Berlin, triggering a major police operation, officials said Saturday.

Police said the operation began at about 10 p.m. on Friday, after officers were called out to the Rewe supermarket in the Marienfelde district on the southern outskirts of Berlin.

The suspect was later overwhelmed by police and the hostage was freed after an 11-hour standoff.

What do we know about the hostage situation in Berlin?

A 22-year-old male employee of the supermarket told German news agency dpa that a man had brandished a "very big" knife shortly before the market closed on Friday evening.

The male employee ran out of the supermarket with a colleague and contacted police.

The employee said the female hostage also worked at the supermarket, and "was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Police, who have yet to provide a motive, did not confirm reports that a manager at the supermarket had seen a weapon or whether the woman or the hostage-taker had sustained any injuries.

Footage posted to social media showed armed police officers in protective gear at the entrance to the supermarket.

Onlookers gathered nearby, and several police and emergency vehicles were visible on the street, which had been cordoned off.

One of the videos shows a police officer climbing a ladder leaning against the building's wall and looking inside the supermarket.

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Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the incident in Berlin?

A man allegedly took a woman hostage at a Rewe supermarket in Berlin's Marienfelde district, triggering a major police operation.

When did the hostage situation occur and how long did it last?

The operation began around 10 p.m. on Friday evening. It lasted for 11 hours before the suspect was overwhelmed and the hostage was freed.

Was anyone injured during the standoff?

Police did not confirm reports that the woman or the hostage-taker sustained any injuries during the 11-hour standoff.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 12:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Berlin Woman Hostage Berlin Woman Hostage Hostage Standoff
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