'Will Fight Legally': Ex-Nepal PM KP Oli Reacts To Arrest, Calls It 'Retaliatory'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Former Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has strongly criticised his arrest, calling it “retaliatory” and vowing to challenge it through legally. The development comes as the country navigates a fragile political transition following last year’s violent anti-government unrest.

Oli was arrested a day after Balendra Shah was sworn in as Prime Minister following Nepal’s first elections since the 2025 uprising that ended Oli’s long-standing political dominance.

“This arrest is retaliatory. I will fight it legally, prepare yourselves,” Oli told his lawyers, according to Nepali news site Onlinekhabar.com. It also reported that Oli denied any role in the violence.

How Oli's Party Reacted

Leaders from Oli’s party, the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), have questioned the basis of the arrest. Senior party member Raghuji Pant said the investigation report lacked sufficient grounds and alleged that it was prepared "with an intention."

Former Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali termed the move “political revenge” against the party’s chairman.

"The investigation committee report itself doesn't have enough grounds for the arrest. It is prepared with an intention," Pant said.



In response, the CPN-UML has called an emergency meeting of its top leadership.

Why Oli Was Arrested

Oli was arrested from his residence in Bhaktapur by Nepal Police in connection with a culpable homicide case linked to the alleged crackdown on Gen Z-led anti-corruption protests in September 2025.

Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak was also arrested earlier in the same case. The action followed a complaint by the Home Ministry, which led to an investigation and the issuance of arrest warrants.

Police said the arrests are based on recommendations of a commission headed by former Special Court judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, the Kathmandu Post reported.

The commission has recommended that Oli, Lekhak and former Inspector General of Police Chandra Kuber Khapung be charged under provisions under Sections 181 and 182 of the National Penal Code related to criminal negligence, which carry a potential prison term of up to 10 years.

It has also suggested legal action against several senior officials, including the Home Secretary, Armed Police Force chief and other top security personnel, citing serious lapses in handling the protests.

According to the findings, authorities failed to act on prior intelligence about a possible escalation, leading to violence and loss of life.

The September 2025 protests, led largely by young demonstrators, turned violent, resulting in the deaths of 77 people and widespread destruction of public and private property worth billions.



A Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Balendra Shah approved the implementation of the commission’s recommendations, paving the way for legal proceedings against those named in the report.