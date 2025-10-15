Why No Hair?: Trump Fumes Over 'Worst Ever' Photo Of Him On Time Magazine Cover

US President Donald Trump has criticised Time magazine for its latest cover image accompanying a feature about his Middle East peace deal.

Posting on Truth Social early Tuesday, Trump wrote that while the article itself was “relatively fair,” the photo was “possibly the worst ever.” He accused the magazine of editing out his hair and adding “something floating above my head that looked like a tiny crown, really strange,” calling it “a terrible picture that deserves to be called out.”

The ‘His Triumph’ Cover

Released on Monday, the Time cover is titled “His Triumph” and features Trump gazing upward with sunlight radiating behind him, a photograph shot from below. According to Politico, the magazine described the Israel–Hamas peace accord as “a defining accomplishment of Trump’s second term” and “a strategic turning point for the Middle East.”

The report noted that the first phase of the deal led to the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza and the freeing of around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Trump’s remarks about the photo came just hours after his visit to Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Sharm el-Sheikh.

The peace agreement, which formally ended two years of conflict that began after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks, has drawn both praise and criticism. Supporters view it as a major diplomatic breakthrough, while detractors question Trump’s approach and methods.

Trump’s history with Time magazine has been equally eventful, he has appeared on several of its covers, sometimes in controversial depictions, and was twice named Person of the Year.