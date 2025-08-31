Months after Israel claimed to have killed him, Hamas has officially confirmed the death of Mohammad Sinwar, its military chief in Gaza. The group released images of Sinwar alongside other deceased leaders, calling him a “martyr,” though it did not provide details on the circumstances of his death.

Following his passing, Izz al-Din Haddad, who currently oversees operations in northern Gaza, is expected to take command of Hamas’ armed wing, marking a key shift in the group’s military leadership.

A Shadowy Figure in Hamas Leadership

Mohammad Sinwar was the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, the former Hamas chief in Gaza and one of the architects of the October 7 attacks on southern Israel. Since July 2024, Mohammad Sinwar had been serving as the seventh commander of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing.

Often described by Israeli intelligence as a “shadow” figure, Sinwar remained largely unknown to outsiders. Arab officials noted that he operated mostly “behind the scenes,” orchestrating operations quietly while keeping a low profile.

He was also reportedly involved in the 2006 abduction of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who remained in captivity until 2011. Shalit’s release came in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, including Yahya Sinwar. Over the years, Mohammad Sinwar survived multiple assassination attempts, mostly by Israel. These attempts began in 2000 during the Second Intifada, followed by operations in 2006, 2008, 2014, 2019, and 2021. During the 2014 Gaza war, Hamas even faked his death, misleading Israeli intelligence for nearly a decade.

Israel’s Targeted Strike

In May 2025, Israel carried out a targeted strike in Gaza aiming to eliminate Sinwar. Reports indicate that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet used bunker-busting bombs to target exits of an underground compound beneath the European Hospital in southern Gaza.

Weeks after the strike, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Sinwar’s death. He stated:

"We eliminated Mohammad Sinwar. We have taken out tens of thousands of terrorists, including Mohammad Deif, Hassan Nasrallah, and Yahya Sinwar. Over the last two days, we executed a dramatic plan to weaken Hamas completely. By controlling their food distribution and financial networks, we are dismantling their governing capabilities. This is what we promised, and this is what we are delivering."

How Yahya Sinwar Was Killed: Inside the Israeli Operation

Last year IDF also eliminated the old Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in a major operation after the October 7 attack.

After more than a year on the run, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, 61, was killed in Gaza on 16 October 2024. Sinwar, who had been hiding in tunnels with a small guard and reportedly using hostages as a “human shield,” was eliminated during a chance encounter with an Israeli patrol in southern Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said troops from the 828th Bislamach Brigade engaged three fighters in Tal al-Sultan, Rafah. While initially appearing as a routine firefight, one body was later identified as Sinwar after DNA testing. Drone surveillance tracked him into a building, where a tank strike killed him. No hostages were present, and his small retinue suggested he was attempting to move undetected.

Sinwar’s body was found with a flak jacket, a gun, and 40,000 shekels. Israel confirmed his death after testing, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as a significant blow to Hamas. The IDF continues to pursue his brother Mohammad Sinwar and other Hamas commanders.