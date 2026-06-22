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HomeNewsWorldWho Replaces Keir Starmer As UK PM? Burnham, Mahmood Among Contenders

Who Replaces Keir Starmer As UK PM? Burnham, Mahmood Among Contenders

Keir Starmer's resignation has triggered a Labour leadership race, with Andy Burnham, Angela Rayner and Shabana Mahmood among key contenders.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 10:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Keir Starmer resigned, triggering Labour Party leadership contest.
  • Starmer's departure followed political turbulence and poor election results.
  • Wes Streeting, Shabana Mahmood, Ed Miliband are also discussed.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation has triggered an intense contest over the future direction of the Labour Party, with several senior figures now emerging as potential contenders to succeed him as party leader and Prime Minister. Starmer's departure follows months of political turbulence marked by scandals, ministerial resignations and disappointing election performances that fuelled unrest within Labour ranks. With the leadership now vacant, attention has rapidly shifted to a growing field of possible successors ranging from experienced cabinet ministers to influential regional leaders and rising political figures.

Front-Runners Emerge

Andy Burnham: Former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is widely regarded as the preferred choice of Labour's left wing and a politician capable of reconnecting the party with working-class voters in northern England. Now serving as Labour MP for Makerfield, Burnham has strengthened his position as a potential leadership contender. Supporters argue that his experience in both local and national politics makes him one of the strongest candidates to lead the party following Starmer's resignation.

Angela Rayner: MP for Ashton-under-Lyne and former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is also expected to be a major contender. Supporters argue that her direct political style and working-class background could help Labour reconnect with grassroots supporters. However, questions surrounding an ongoing investigation linked to alleged stamp duty irregularities may complicate any leadership bid.

Wes Streeting: Labour MP for Ilford North and former Health Secretary Wes Streeting has emerged as a leading candidate among Labour's centrist faction. Seen as a strong communicator with clear leadership ambitions, Streeting is believed to enjoy support among MPs seeking a change in direction. Critics, however, argue that his leadership could deepen ideological divisions within the party.

Also Read: Who Is Andy Burnham? 'King Of The North' Emerges As Potential Successor As Starmer Resigns

Who Is Shabana Mahmood?

Another name increasingly being discussed is Shabana Mahmood. Born in Birmingham to parents Zubaida and Mahmood Ahmed, her family traces its roots to the Mirpur region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Mahmood has often spoken about growing up in a working-class household where education was regarded as the pathway to social mobility.

MP for Birmingham Ladywood, Mahmood has built a reputation as a composed and effective operator, handling senior responsibilities and earning recognition as a clear communicator capable of navigating complex policy debates. Her measured public style has led some commentators to view her as a stabilising figure during periods of political turbulence.

Other Names In The Mix

Secretary of State for Energy Security and MP for Doncaster North, Ed Miliband, is also being discussed as a possible unity candidate, with some MPs on the left reportedly encouraging him to consider a return. Meanwhile MP for Birmingham Selly Oak, Alistair Carns, has also attracted attention as a potential outsider candidate.

Also Read: Six PMs in 10 Years: Keir Starmer Resigns, UK's Search For Seventh Leader Since Brexit Begins

Before You Go

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 10:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Keir Starmer Shabana Mahmood Andy Burnham Keir Starmer's Resignation
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