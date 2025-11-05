Who Is Zohran Mamdani? The First Indian-Origin Muslim Mayor Of New York City

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After months of campaigning and high political drama, Democrat Zohran Mamdani has been elected the next Mayor of New York City, defeating Republican Curtis Sliwa and independent Andrew Cuomo, who launched a surprise bid after losing to Mamdani in the Democratic primary.

The 34-year-old’s victory marks a historic moment, Mamdani is New York’s first Muslim and first South Asian mayor, as well as the city’s youngest leader in more than a century.

Record Turnout, Historic Outcome

This election saw New Yorkers turn out in record numbers. According to the city’s Board of Elections, more than two million people cast their votes before polls closed at 9 pm, the highest turnout in a mayoral race since 1969, when John Lindsay won.

The contest was as heated as it was symbolic, offering starkly different visions for America’s largest city. Mamdani, a democratic socialist, campaigned on a promise to raise taxes on the wealthy to fund free public buses and universal childcare. He also took aim at Cuomo, calling the former governor “corrupt” and “tainted by scandal.”

Cuomo, in contrast, positioned himself as a pro-business, pro-police moderate, arguing that Mamdani lacked the experience to manage a city as complex as New York.

By Tuesday night, the Board of Elections reported that more than 1.85 million ballots had been cast, including early and mail-in votes, a dramatic increase from the 1.1 million votes recorded in 2021, when Eric Adams defeated Sliwa. New York City currently has over 4.9 million registered voters.

Trump’s Warning Before Polls

The high-stakes race even caught the attention of US President Donald Trump, who issued a warning on his Truth Social platform a day before the vote.

“If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home,” Trump wrote. “As a Communist, this once-great city has zero chance of success, or even survival!”

Mamdani’s rise began earlier this year when he defeated Cuomo in the Democratic primary, a stunning upset that forced the three-term former governor to mount an independent campaign.

From Kampala to City Hall: The Story Behind Zohran Mamdani

Born in 1991 in Kampala, Uganda, Zohran Mamdani grew up in a family deeply rooted in both art and activism. He is the son of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair and respected scholar Mahmood Mamdani, whose cross-continental journey shaped their son’s global perspective.

Mamdani also shared a video on X of subway stopping at the station named, City Hall after hist victory.

Mamdani spent his early childhood in Uganda and South Africa before moving with his family to New York in 1999, when his father joined Columbia University as a professor. The family settled on the Upper West Side, and Zohran later became a naturalised US citizen in 2018.

Mira Nair: The Storyteller

Born in 1957 in Rourkela, India, Mira Nair is celebrated for her films exploring identity, migration, and belonging. A Harvard graduate, her debut feature Salaam Bombay! (1988) won the Caméra d’Or at Cannes and earned an Oscar nomination.

Her later works, Mississippi Masala (1991), Monsoon Wedding (2001), and The Namesake (2006), cemented her reputation as a filmmaker who combines cultural nuance with deep social commentary.

Mahmood Mamdani: The Scholar

Zohran’s father, Mahmood Mamdani, born in Mumbai and raised in Kampala, is one of Africa’s most influential thinkers. Expelled from Uganda during Idi Amin’s regime in 1972, he went on to earn a Ph.D. from Harvard and build a distinguished academic career across Africa and the US.

Now a Professor of Government and Anthropology at Columbia University, Mahmood is best known for his 1996 classic Citizen and Subject, which introduced the concept of the “bifurcated state,” a framework that reshaped how scholars understand postcolonial governance in Africa.

His outspoken pro-Palestinian stance has occasionally stirred controversy, especially among pro-Israel advocacy groups, a position his son has echoed in his own political rhetoric.

Mira Nair and Mahmood Mamdani’s paths crossed in 1989 while she was researching Mississippi Masala in Uganda. Nair intended to interview Mahmood about his book From Citizen to Refugee, instead, the meeting sparked a romance. The couple married in 1991, the same year Zohran was born.

Their shared passion for social justice, art, and global identity has profoundly shaped their son’s worldview, an influence that now finds expression in his political rise.

The One Beside Him

Mamdani’s personal life has also drawn attention. His wife, Rama Sawaf Duwaji, 27, is a Syrian illustrator and visual artist based in Brooklyn. The two met on the dating app Hinge and bonded over their shared love of art and music before marrying earlier this year at New York City Hall.

Born in Damascus, Duwaji earned a BFA in Communication Design from Virginia Commonwealth University and a Master’s in Illustration from the School of Visual Arts, New York. Her clients include The New Yorker, The Washington Post, VICE, BBC, Apple, Spotify, Tate Modern, and Cartier.