Saba Haider is an India-born Democrat who won a seat in the Illinois House of Representatives. She is the first South Asian woman elected to the state's General Assembly, marking a significant milestone.
Who Is Saba Haider? India-Born AMU Alumna Makes History In Illinois
Originally from a family with roots in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, Haider moved to the US with her husband nearly two decades ago.
- Saba Haider won Illinois House, first South Asian woman.
- She secured 70.9% votes in Illinois' 84th District.
- Indian-born Haider previously served on the DuPage County Board.
- Her background includes wildlife science and public health leadership.
India-born Democrat Saba Haider has won a seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, becoming the first South Asian woman to be elected to the state's General Assembly.
Haider won the November 3 US midterm elections from Illinois' 84th House District, securing 20,756 votes, or 70.9 per cent, against Republican candidate Brian Scopa, who received 8,520 votes, or 29.1 per cent, PTI reported.
Her victory marks a significant milestone for the Indian-origin community in American politics. It also adds to the growing presence of Indian Americans in elected public office across the United States.
From Bulandshahr To The United States
Born in India, Haider's family traces its roots to Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh. She moved to the United States with her husband, Ali, nearly two decades ago and made Illinois her home.
Haider pursued a Master of Science degree in Wildlife Science at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The university community has acknowledged her electoral victory, with the AMU Network describing it as a proud moment.
According to her campaign website, she began her professional career in India as a wildlife ecologist before moving to the US. Her academic background in wildlife science has also informed her interest in environmental issues and sustainability.
Wildlife Scientist To Community Leader
In an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Haider described herself as an immigrant woman, public health leader, small-business owner and local elected representative.
She said she had emigrated from India 19 years ago and had spent the years since building her family and community ties in Illinois. Her journey has taken her from wildlife science and community engagement in India to local government and electoral politics in the US.
Before winning the Illinois House seat, Haider served on the DuPage County Board. She was elected in 2024 to represent District 5.
Roles In Public Health, Education And Environment
Her campaign website lists several leadership responsibilities, including chairing the county board's Strategic Planning and Environmental committees. She has also served on the Public Health Board of the DuPage County Health Department and as a director of the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation.
Haider's involvement in education and community work also includes the Parent Diversity Advisory Council for School District 204. She co-founded and chaired the Will and DuPage Counties Democratic Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Caucus.
Her election to the Illinois House follows her work across county government, public health, education and community organisations.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Saba Haider and what is her key achievement?
From which district did Saba Haider win her election?
Haider won the November 3 US midterm elections from Illinois' 84th House District. She secured 20,756 votes, or 70.9 per cent, against Republican candidate Brian Scopa.
What was Saba Haider's professional and political background before this win?
Haider began her career as a wildlife ecologist after earning an MS from Aligarh Muslim University. Before winning the Illinois House seat, she served on the DuPage County Board for District 5.
Where is Saba Haider originally from, and when did she move to the US?
Haider was born in India, with her family's roots in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. She moved to the United States with her husband nearly two decades ago and made Illinois her home.