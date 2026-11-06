Who Is Saba Haider? India-Born AMU Alumna Makes History In Illinois

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saba Haider won Illinois House, first South Asian woman.

She secured 70.9% votes in Illinois' 84th District.

Indian-born Haider previously served on the DuPage County Board.

Her background includes wildlife science and public health leadership.

India-born Democrat Saba Haider has won a seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, becoming the first South Asian woman to be elected to the state's General Assembly.

Haider won the November 3 US midterm elections from Illinois' 84th House District, securing 20,756 votes, or 70.9 per cent, against Republican candidate Brian Scopa, who received 8,520 votes, or 29.1 per cent, PTI reported.

Her victory marks a significant milestone for the Indian-origin community in American politics. It also adds to the growing presence of Indian Americans in elected public office across the United States.

From Bulandshahr To The United States

Born in India, Haider's family traces its roots to Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh. She moved to the United States with her husband, Ali, nearly two decades ago and made Illinois her home.

Haider pursued a Master of Science degree in Wildlife Science at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The university community has acknowledged her electoral victory, with the AMU Network describing it as a proud moment.

According to her campaign website, she began her professional career in India as a wildlife ecologist before moving to the US. Her academic background in wildlife science has also informed her interest in environmental issues and sustainability.

Wildlife Scientist To Community Leader

In an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Haider described herself as an immigrant woman, public health leader, small-business owner and local elected representative.

She said she had emigrated from India 19 years ago and had spent the years since building her family and community ties in Illinois. Her journey has taken her from wildlife science and community engagement in India to local government and electoral politics in the US.

Before winning the Illinois House seat, Haider served on the DuPage County Board. She was elected in 2024 to represent District 5.

Roles In Public Health, Education And Environment

Her campaign website lists several leadership responsibilities, including chairing the county board's Strategic Planning and Environmental committees. She has also served on the Public Health Board of the DuPage County Health Department and as a director of the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation.

Haider's involvement in education and community work also includes the Parent Diversity Advisory Council for School District 204. She co-founded and chaired the Will and DuPage Counties Democratic Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Caucus.

Her election to the Illinois House follows her work across county government, public health, education and community organisations.