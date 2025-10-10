All About Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan Politician Who Won Nobel Peace Prize This Year
Despite persecution and political bans, she united the opposition, promoted free elections, and became a symbol of hope, advocating for citizens' rights and a democratic future.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, recognising her for “tireless work promoting democratic rights” and her “struggle for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”
In its announcement on Friday, the Committee praised Machado as “a brave and committed champion of peace – a woman who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness.”
The decision comes after weeks of speculation, with some betting that US President Donald Trump could be a contender. Instead, the award went to a woman whose defiance of authoritarianism has turned her into one of Latin America’s most enduring symbols of civilian courage.
Defying Maduro’s Rule
For decades, Machado has stood at the forefront of Venezuela’s pro-democracy movement, openly challenging the repressive regime of Nicolás Maduro. She has endured threats, arrests, and political persecution, yet has chosen to remain in her homeland. Her insistence on peaceful resistance and free elections has made her a figure of hope for millions.
The Nobel Committee noted that her leadership has brought together a once-divided opposition, uniting citizens across political lines. During Venezuela’s disputed 2024 election—when the government disqualified her from running—she threw her support behind opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.
Even under state surveillance and intimidation, Machado spearheaded grassroots efforts to monitor polling stations, verify vote counts, and document irregularities. “Maria Corina Machado has shown that the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace,” the Committee said. “She embodies the hope of a different future, one where citizens’ fundamental rights are protected and their voices heard.”
Who Is Maria Corina Machado?
- Political leader and activist: Co-founder and National Coordinator of the liberal party Vente Venezuela. Served as a Member of the National Assembly from 2010 to 2015.
- Founder of democracy platforms: Helped establish Súmate, a civil society group promoting free elections, and SoyVenezuela, a coalition calling for democratic transition.
- Voice of resistance: Expelled from parliament in 2014 after denouncing human rights abuses at the Organisation of American States. She has faced charges of treason, conspiracy, and repeated political bans.
- International recognition: Named one of BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women in 2018; winner of the Charles T. Manatt Democracy Award (2014), the Libertad Cortes de Cádiz Prize (2015), and the Liberal International Freedom Prize (2019).
- Economic vision: Advocates liberalising Venezuela’s economy, including privatisation of the oil sector and renewed engagement with international financial institutions—an approach often compared to Argentina’s President Javier Milei.
- Educational background: Holds a degree in industrial engineering from Universidad Católica Andrés Bello and a finance specialisation from IESA.