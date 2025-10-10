All About Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan Politician Who Won Nobel Peace Prize This Year

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, recognising her for “tireless work promoting democratic rights” and her “struggle for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

In its announcement on Friday, the Committee praised Machado as “a brave and committed champion of peace – a woman who keeps the flame of democracy burning amid a growing darkness.”

The decision comes after weeks of speculation, with some betting that US President Donald Trump could be a contender. Instead, the award went to a woman whose defiance of authoritarianism has turned her into one of Latin America’s most enduring symbols of civilian courage.

Defying Maduro’s Rule

For decades, Machado has stood at the forefront of Venezuela’s pro-democracy movement, openly challenging the repressive regime of Nicolás Maduro. She has endured threats, arrests, and political persecution, yet has chosen to remain in her homeland. Her insistence on peaceful resistance and free elections has made her a figure of hope for millions.

The Nobel Committee noted that her leadership has brought together a once-divided opposition, uniting citizens across political lines. During Venezuela’s disputed 2024 election—when the government disqualified her from running—she threw her support behind opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.

Even under state surveillance and intimidation, Machado spearheaded grassroots efforts to monitor polling stations, verify vote counts, and document irregularities. “Maria Corina Machado has shown that the tools of democracy are also the tools of peace,” the Committee said. “She embodies the hope of a different future, one where citizens’ fundamental rights are protected and their voices heard.”

Who Is Maria Corina Machado?