Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldABP Deep Dive: Who Is Gobinda Chandra Pramanik? Hindu Lawyer Contesting From Sheikh Hasina’s Bastion

ABP Deep Dive: Who Is Gobinda Chandra Pramanik? Hindu Lawyer Contesting From Sheikh Hasina’s Bastion

Hindu leader Gobinda Chandra Pramanik is running as an independent in Sheikh Hasina's former stronghold, Gopalganj-3 amid rising violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 09:58 AM (IST)

With Bangladesh set to hold national elections on February 12, a politically symbolic contest is taking shape in Gopalganj-3, a seat earlier represented by ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Advocate Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, a Hindu leader and practising lawyer, has announced his decision to contest the Gopalganj-3 (Kotalipara–Tungipara) constituency as an independent candidate, amid mounting concerns over violence targeting minority communities.

Pramanik is the general secretary of the central committee of the Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajote, a platform that campaigns for minority rights.

According to The Daily Star, citing Bijan Roy, president of the Hindu Mohajote’s Gopalganj district unit, Pramanik is scheduled to submit his nomination papers on December 28.

Emphasising his non-partisan stance, Pramanik has described himself as a “neutral person” and said he does not belong to any political party.

He has maintained that legislators backed by political parties are often constrained by party discipline and unable to raise local issues effectively. “I want to overcome that limitation and speak on behalf of the people,” he told the Bangladeshi daily.

About The Gopalganj-3 Seat

The Gopalganj-3 seat, regarded as a long-time stronghold of Sheikh Hasina, is witnessing a multi-cornered contest involving candidates from across the ideological spectrum.

Among those contesting the seat are BNP nominee SM Jilani, National Citizen Party candidate Ariful Daria, Jamaat-e-Islami’s MM Rezaul Karim, Gono Odhikar Parishad’s Abul Bashar, Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s Maruf Sheikh, National People’s Party’s Sheikh Salauddin, and Khelafat Majlis’s Oli Ahmed. Two independents, Md Habibur Rahman and Mohammad Anwar Hossain, are also in the race.

Minority Violence Forms Key Backdrop

Pramanik’s entry into the electoral fray comes amid reports of an increase in attacks on minority communities, including Hindus, Christians, Sufis and Ahmadiyya Muslims, following Sheikh Hasina’s ouster in August 2024.

Minority leaders have alleged that radical groups have taken advantage of political instability and rising anti-India sentiment to justify violence during the tenure of the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus.

Anger intensified after the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a young Hindu man in Mymensingh, which led to protests, including human chains and demonstrations in Dhaka. Minority organisations have accused authorities of failing to conduct proper investigations and deliver justice, further deepening fear and mistrust within affected communities.

With the Awami League barred from contesting elections under a revised anti-terrorism law and concerns growing over sporadic violence and attacks on media, Pramanik’s candidacy from Hasina’s former constituency has acquired symbolic weight.

His bid is being viewed as a test case for minority political participation and the state of pluralism in Bangladesh as the country approaches a crucial electoral moment.

 

Related Video

Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Gopalganj Bangladesh Elections
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Sports
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Makes U-Turn, Agrees To Play Match Against India
World
Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise Ahead Of Netanyahu’s Washington Visit
Israel Warns Of Solo Military Action As US-Iran Tensions Rise
World
US Trims Tariff On Bangladesh From 20% To 19% Ahead Of General Elections
US Trims Tariff On Bangladesh From 20% To 19% Ahead Of General Elections
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal a Game-Changer for Dairy Sector, Amul Secures Farmers & Global Opportunities
Politics News: Assam BJP Deletes Controversial “Shooting” Video of CM Hemant Biswa Sarma Amid Backlash
Breaking News: Tragic Classroom Shooting Shakes Tarn Taran Law College Student Kills Peer and Self
Breaking Now: Lok Sabha Suspended Amid Opposition Clash, No-Confidence Motion Looms
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget