Who Is Cole Allen? NASA Fellow And Teacher Accused In White House Dinner Shooting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suspect apprehended at White House Correspondents' Dinner security checkpoint.

Officer injured by gunfire, protected by bulletproof vest.

Suspect armed with shotgun, handgun; no serious injuries reported.

Charges filed, federal investigation into suspect's background underway.

Authorities have identified 31-year-old Cole Thomas Allen of Torrance, California, as the suspect taken into custody following a shooting outside the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday. The high-profile event, attended by US President Donald Trump and the first lady, was being held at the Washington Hilton when the incident unfolded.

Law enforcement agencies, including the US Secret Service, responded within moments as gunfire erupted near the venue, triggering a swift and coordinated security operation.

Stopped Before Reaching The Ballroom

Investigators say Allen was intercepted at a security checkpoint before he could access the main ballroom, where approximately 2,500 guests, including the president, were gathered. Officials believe the checkpoint played a critical role in preventing further harm.

According to Washington, DC Police Chief Jeffery Carroll, the suspect attempted to push through the checkpoint while armed. Officers engaged him immediately, exchanging gunfire during the confrontation.

A US Secret Service Uniformed Division officer was struck during the exchange, but the bulletproof vest absorbed the impact. The officer is reported to be in stable condition and "in good spirits."

Weapons Recovered, Suspect In Custody

Authorities say Allen was carrying multiple weapons, including a shotgun, a handgun, and several knives. Despite the exchange of gunfire, he was not wounded and was taken into custody at the scene.

Officials believe he acted alone. "It does appear he is a lone actor," Carroll said, adding that the suspect had likely been a guest at the Washington Hilton.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that both Allen and the injured officer were transported to a hospital. Allen is currently undergoing evaluation.

Cole Thomas Allen: Engineer, Teacher, Game Developer

Details about Allen’s background have surfaced through unverified online profiles. He is described as having studied Mechanical Engineering at the California Institute of Technology, earning a bachelor’s degree in 2017, followed by a master’s degree in Computer Science from California State University-Dominguez Hills.

His listed professional experience includes work as a mechanical engineer at IJK Controls, a teaching assistant at Caltech, and a part-time instructor with C2 Education. In 2024, the company recognized him as "teacher of the month" in a Facebook post.

Allen also reportedly participated in a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship in 2014.

Beyond academia and engineering, he is said to have developed independent video games, including titles such as Bohrdom and First Law, and had been working on a space-themed combat game.

Federal campaign finance records indicate that Allen donated $25 to a Democratic Party political action committee supporting Kamala Harris in 2024.

Charges Filed, Court Appearance Set

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro announced that Allen will face multiple charges, including two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Pirro emphasised the seriousness of the incident, stating that investigators believe the suspect intended to cause significant harm. "It is clear… that this individual was intent on doing as much damage as he could," she said, crediting the security checkpoint with stopping him.

Federal Investigation Underway

The FBI has launched a full investigation into Allen’s background and possible motives. Director Kash Patel said authorities are already reviewing evidence and will continue to assess any potential threats.

"We will be examining this individual's background thoroughly," Patel said, adding that the process is underway to ensure public safety.

.@FBIDirectorKash: "We will be examining this individual's background thoroughly. That process has already started... we will analyze all evidence immediately to make sure that we safeguard this country." pic.twitter.com/ku5P8Mihut — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 26, 2026

Trump Responds, Praises Secret Service

President Trump addressed the incident shortly after, confirming that the suspect had been subdued by Secret Service personnel. He praised the officers involved, particularly highlighting the one घायल officer whose vest prevented serious injury.

"A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of the Secret Service," Trump said.

The president also described the suspect as a "sick person" and noted that additional charges were expected. He shared images on social media showing the suspect restrained on the ground.