Who Gets What In US-Iran Deal: What Tehran, Washington Will Gain From Peace MoU

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US and Iran sign MoU, agree to end hostilities.

Iran gains sanctions relief, frozen funds, ends US military pressure.

US secures non-nuclear pledge, Strait stability, regional de-escalation.

Future talks on nuclear program, full sanctions removal deferred.

The 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran marks a major diplomatic breakthrough after months of tensions and military confrontation, setting the stage for a broader agreement on sanctions, maritime security and Tehran's nuclear programme.

Signed virtually by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the framework agreement commits both sides to ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and negotiating a comprehensive settlement within 60 days.

While the final accord is expected to be formally signed in Switzerland on June 19, the memorandum already outlines significant concessions and strategic gains for both Washington and Tehran.

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What Iran Gets

End Of US Military Pressure

One of Tehran's biggest gains is the immediate end to military operations and the American commitment not to initiate further attacks. The agreement also provides for the eventual removal of US military forces from Iran's vicinity after a final deal is reached.

Reopening Of The Strait Of Hormuz

Iran retains a central role in managing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints. Under the agreement, Tehran will oversee arrangements for safe commercial passage while participating in discussions on the future administration of the waterway with Oman and other Gulf states.

Sanctions Relief

The memorandum promises extensive sanctions relief. Washington has agreed to begin lifting restrictions on Iranian oil exports, petroleum products, and derivatives, and all associated services, including banking transactions, insurances, transportation, etc., immediately through waivers. US has committed to eventually ending primary and secondary sanctions, including those linked to the United Nations and other international bodies, as part of a final agreement.

Access To Frozen Assets

Iran will gain access to frozen and restricted financial assets once the memorandum enters into force. Both US and Iran will negotiate procedures to release these frozen funds, providing a potentially significant boost to Tehran's economy.



"The US undertakes to make fully available for use the frozen or restricted funds of the Islamic Republic of Iran upon the implementation of this MoU. The U.S. and Iran will mutually agree on the procedures related to the release of these funds during the negotiations," the MoU stated.

Economic Reconstruction Package

Perhaps the most striking economic provision is the US-backed commitment to support a reconstruction and development plan worth at least USD 300 billion. The package is intended to form part of a comprehensive final settlement within 60 days.

Recognition Of Nuclear Activities

While Iran reiterates that it will not develop nuclear weapons, the agreement does not require the immediate dismantling of its nuclear programme. Instead, the issue of uranium enrichment and stockpiles will be negotiated during the next phase of talks.

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What The United States Gets

Iranian Commitment Against Nuclear Weapons

For Washington, the headline achievement is Iran's formal reaffirmation that it will neither develop nor acquire nuclear weapons. The agreement also places future discussions on enriched uranium stockpiles under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Stability In The Strait Of Hormuz

The deal secures Iran's commitment to ensure safe passage for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Reopening the route is expected to ease pressure on global energy markets and restore confidence in maritime trade.

A 60-Day Negotiating Framework

The memorandum establishes a structured 60-day period for negotiating a comprehensive settlement, giving Washington a formal mechanism to address unresolved issues related to Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions and regional security.

Monitoring And Verification

The creation of a monitoring mechanism provides the United States with an oversight framework to track compliance with the memorandum and any future agreement.

Regional De-Escalation

The immediate cessation of hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, delivers a broader regional security benefit for Washington and its allies by reducing the risk of further military escalation in West Asia.

While the agreement offers substantial benefits to both sides, many of the most contentious issues have been deferred. Questions surrounding the long-term future of Iran's nuclear programme, the pace of sanctions removal and the implementation of economic commitments remain subject to negotiations over the next 60 days.

For now, Tehran secures economic breathing space and relief from pressure, while Washington obtains nuclear assurances and a pathway toward regional stability, allowing both governments to claim important diplomatic gains from the interim accord.