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English NewsNewsWorldWhite House Launches 'Trump TV', 24/7 Streaming Platform Amid Media Access Dispute

White House Launches 'Trump TV', 24/7 Streaming Platform Amid Media Access Dispute

The White House has launched “Trump TV” amid an ongoing legal dispute with CNN, Politico and MS NOW over press access.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • White House launched
  • The platform's debut coincides with press access disputes.
  • Trump defended restrictions, citing outlets' need for fairness.
  • Affected media outlets challenged administration's access decisions.

The White House has launched “Trump TV”, a 24/7 streaming platform dedicated to US President Donald Trump’s speeches, public appearances, administration announcements and other presidential content.

The platform went live on Monday and is being updated in real time, the White House said. Its launch was announced through the official White House account on X.

“IT'S LIVE. TRUMP TV IS STREAMING NOW. 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place. Not every big moment has made it on your tv, now it can,” the White House said.

The initial broadcast featured footage from Trump's previous public appearances, including his swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States.

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Launch Comes Amid Press Access Dispute

The launch comes as the Trump administration faces an ongoing dispute with several major news organisations over access to the White House.

On Monday, Trump defended restrictions imposed on CNN, Politico and MS NOW after the three organisations filed a federal lawsuit challenging the administration's decision to revoke access for their journalists.

Trump addressed the issue while speaking to reporters outside Gracie Mansion following a meeting with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“They said they were going to boycott me, but they never boycott me. So I wasn't very worried about that. Look at all that press,” Trump said.

He also defended the administration's decision to restrict certain outlets, arguing that news organisations have an obligation to report fairly.

“I think that these outlets have an obligation to be fair. And if they're fake news, I really think I have an obligation not to allow them into another very special house,” Trump said, referring to the White House.

ALSO READ: British Columbia Sues OpenAI Over Failure To Alert Cops Before Tumbler Ridge School Shooting

Media Outlets Challenge Restrictions

The White House has maintained that while the First Amendment protects the media's right to publish, it does not guarantee individual news organisations access to the White House grounds, briefing room or presidential press pool.

CNN, MS NOW and Politico have challenged the restrictions in court, arguing that the government should not decide which journalists can access the White House based on their reporting.

The dispute has also extended to the White House television pool, which provides shared footage of presidential events to participating news organisations.

Trump is currently in New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly. He is scheduled to participate in the high-level General Debate and hold meetings with several world leaders.

(With agency inputs)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is “Trump TV”?

“Trump TV” is a 24/7 streaming platform launched by the White House. It features President Donald Trump’s speeches, public appearances, administration announcements, and other presidential content.

When did “Trump TV” go live?

The streaming platform went live on Monday. Its launch was announced through the official White House account on X and is updated in real time.

What prompted the launch of “Trump TV”?

The launch coincides with an ongoing dispute between the Trump administration and several major news organizations regarding access to the White House.

Why are certain news organizations restricted from White House access?

Trump defended the restrictions, stating that news organizations have an obligation to report fairly. He believes if they are 'fake news,' he has an obligation not to allow them into the White House.

What is the White House's stance on media access?

The White House maintains that the First Amendment protects the media's right to publish, but not guaranteed access to its grounds, briefing room, or presidential press pool.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 07:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump White House United STates
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