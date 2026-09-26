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English NewsNewsWorldWhite House Bars CNN From Air Force One Coverage On Trump's Upcoming Tennessee Trip

White House Bars CNN From Air Force One Coverage On Trump's Upcoming Tennessee Trip

CNN said its journalists have been barred from accompanying President Donald Trump on his upcoming trip to Tennessee. The episode marks the Trump administration's latest salvo against the major cable news network.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 11:50 AM (IST)

Reported by: Roshni Majumdar with AP | Edited by: Rana Taha

American news broadcaster CNN said its journalists were not allowed to board Air Force One for a planned trip with President Donald Trump on Saturday.

CNN was scheduled to travel on Air Force One to Knoxville, Tennessee, where Trump was expected to watch a college football game.

The news organization was to be the representative of the TV press pool for the weekend, meaning that it would cover the president and share video and information with the four other big networks that are part of the press pool.

CNN was replaced by Real America's Voice News, a conservative network, the Associated Press reported.

The episode represents the latest showdown between the Trump administration and media networks that the president believes to be unfavorable in their coverage.

Trump bans CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from White House

Trump earlier this week barred CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House after he said the networks report "fiction and lies."

Major TV networks, including DW, then cut off their pooled coverage of the president in solidarity.

A federal judge temporarily struck down the ban in a ruling on Thursday after the outlets filed a lawsuit.

But the order from the judge addressed "hard passes" to the White House grounds and didn't directly address pool duties.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 11:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump White House US News United STates
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