‘Where’s Your ID?’: Asim Munir Stopped By Security At Munich Event In Awkward Moment-Watch

Meanwhile, the Sindhi political organisation Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), which has been active abroad, staged a protest outside the conference venue in Germany.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
A video featuring Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the Munich Security Conference has gone viral on social media, showing a security official asking him to properly display his identification badge before entering the venue. The brief exchange, captured on camera, has sparked widespread online discussion. Munir was attending the high-profile global security gathering with his delegation when the incident occurred at the entry gate, drawing attention amid parallel protests outside the conference venue.

ID Check Caught On Camera

Field Marshal Asim Munir had arrived at the Munich Security Conference as part of Pakistan’s delegation to participate in discussions on global security issues. As he approached the entrance, a security official stationed at the gate gestured towards his name badge and asked him to turn it to the front.

The officer reportedly said, “Can you turn it to the front?”, referring to the identification card hanging around Munir’s neck. The interaction appeared routine, but the footage was recorded and later circulated widely on social media platforms, where it quickly gained traction.

Sindhi Group Stages Protest

Meanwhile, the Sindhi political organisation Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), which has been active abroad, staged a protest outside the conference venue in Germany. Members of the group objected to Munir’s participation and raised allegations of human rights violations in Pakistan.

JSMM chairman Shafi Burfat said statements had been sent to the United Nations, the European Union, the German government and other international human rights organisations, expressing concern over Munir’s presence at the global forum.

About the Conference

The Munich Security Conference is regarded as one of the world’s leading platforms for dialogue on international peace and security. Each year, it brings together heads of state, ministers, diplomats and defence experts to deliberate on pressing geopolitical challenges. Munir’s attendance, alongside the widely shared video, has made the event a subject of debate online.

Published at : 15 Feb 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
