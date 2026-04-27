WHCA president thanks law enforcement after Saturday’s ‘harrowing’ shooting at annual dinner

Washington, Apr 26 (PTI): White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) President Weijia Jiang on Sunday thanked law enforcement for helping to escort journalists, administration officials and other guests to safety after a shooting at the Washington Hilton, where the annual dinner was taking place.

“Last (Saturday) night’s shooting at the Washington Hilton was a harrowing moment for everyone in attendance. We express our deepest gratitude to the US Secret Service and all law enforcement personnel who ensured the safety of everyone in the ballroom and beyond,” Jiang said in a statement.

“Their actions protected thousands of guests, and we wish a full and speedy recovery to the officer who was injured in the line of duty. We are grateful everyone in attendance was unharmed, including the president, the first lady, and the vice president,” she added.

US President Donald Trump and other top White House officials were evacuated unharmed from the annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday after a man armed with multiple weapons fired shots outside the ballroom of the hotel.

“Our dinner exists to celebrate the First Amendment and the hard daily work of the journalists who defend it,” Jiang, CBS News’s senior White House correspondent, said.

“Last night, those journalists showed exactly the kind of calm and courage that work demands, jumping into reporting immediately after the incident unfolded. We are proud of everyone in that room,” she continued.

Trump said it was his hope that after the area was cleared the event would continue as planned.

“I really wanted to go on, and I really wanted to, but the protocol was no and, you know, once those doors were open, that room was sealed,” Trump told Fox News programme “The Sunday Briefing.” PTI SKU GSP GSP

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