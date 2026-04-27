Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldWHCA president thanks law enforcement after Saturday’s ‘harrowing’ shooting at annual dinner

WHCA president thanks law enforcement after Saturday’s ‘harrowing’ shooting at annual dinner

Washington, Apr 26 (PTI): White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) President Weijia Jiang on Sunday thanked law enforcement for helping to escort journalists, administration officials and other guests to safety after a shooting at the Washington Hilton, where the annual dinner was taking plac.

By : PTI | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 12:44 AM (IST)

Washington, Apr 26 (PTI): White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) President Weijia Jiang on Sunday thanked law enforcement for helping to escort journalists, administration officials and other guests to safety after a shooting at the Washington Hilton, where the annual dinner was taking place.

“Last (Saturday) night’s shooting at the Washington Hilton was a harrowing moment for everyone in attendance. We express our deepest gratitude to the US Secret Service and all law enforcement personnel who ensured the safety of everyone in the ballroom and beyond,” Jiang said in a statement.

“Their actions protected thousands of guests, and we wish a full and speedy recovery to the officer who was injured in the line of duty. We are grateful everyone in attendance was unharmed, including the president, the first lady, and the vice president,” she added.

US President Donald Trump and other top White House officials were evacuated unharmed from the annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday after a man armed with multiple weapons fired shots outside the ballroom of the hotel.

“Our dinner exists to celebrate the First Amendment and the hard daily work of the journalists who defend it,” Jiang, CBS News’s senior White House correspondent, said.

“Last night, those journalists showed exactly the kind of calm and courage that work demands, jumping into reporting immediately after the incident unfolded. We are proud of everyone in that room,” she continued.

Trump said it was his hope that after the area was cleared the event would continue as planned.

“I really wanted to go on, and I really wanted to, but the protocol was no and, you know, once those doors were open, that room was sealed,” Trump told Fox News programme “The Sunday Briefing.” PTI SKU GSP GSP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

BREAKING: FBI Reaches California Home of Trump Shooter as Probe Intensifies

Published at : 27 Apr 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News World News 27 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
WHCA president thanks law enforcement after Saturday’s ‘harrowing’ shooting at annual dinner
WHCA president thanks law enforcement after Saturday’s ‘harrowing’ shooting at annual dinner
World
NSA Doval discusses regional situation with UAE President Al Nahyan
NSA Doval discusses regional situation with UAE President Al Nahyan
World
'I Am No Longer Willing…': Inside Suspect’s Manifesto Linked To Trump Attack
'I Am No Longer Willing…': Inside Suspect’s Manifesto Linked To Trump Attack
World
Colombia Highway Bombing Kills 19, Many Injured
Colombia Highway Bombing Kills 19, Many Injured
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: FBI Reaches California Home of Trump Shooter as Probe Intensifies
CBS Report: Trump Shooter Wanted to Kill Top White House Figures
Breaking News: Shocking Signal from Iran? Mojtaba Khamenei Listed Among Martyrs
Seconds of chaos: Agents rush to protect Trump as gunfire erupts
Security Alert: Secret Service under scrutiny after breach during high-profile Washington event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget