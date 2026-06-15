What's Inside The 14-Point US-Iran Peace Deal Set To Be Signed On June 19?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump, Iran view deal as breakthrough, regional stability.

The details of a proposed 14-point peace agreement between the United States and Iran have emerged ahead of its expected signing in Geneva on June 19, offering a glimpse into the framework aimed at ending months of conflict and restoring stability in the region.

The reported Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), published by Iran's Mehr News Agency, outlines provisions ranging from a permanent ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to the release of frozen Iranian assets and discussions on Tehran's nuclear programme.

However, the reported terms have not yet been officially confirmed by either Washington or Tehran and could undergo changes before formal negotiations conclude.

Three-Phase Roadmap

According to the reported framework, the agreement will be implemented in three phases.

Phase 1: Announcement of MoU (June 14)

Immediate cessation of military operations on all fronts.

End of the naval blockade on Iran.

Reopening process for the Strait of Hormuz begins.

Phase 2: Within 30 Days of Signing (June 19)

Full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Release of $12 billion from Iran's reported $24 billion in frozen assets.

Phase 3: Within 60 Days

Negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme.

Release of the remaining $12 billion in frozen assets.

ALSO READ: Iran Confirms Peace Deal With US, Sets Conditions To Begin 60-Day Negotiations

Key Provisions Of The 14-Point Agreement

The reported memorandum includes the following provisions:

Immediate and permanent cessation of military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon. Release of Iran's $24 billion in frozen assets during a 60-day negotiation period, with half released before talks begin. Commitment to respect Iran's sovereignty and avoid interference in its internal affairs. Withdrawal of US troops from areas surrounding Iran within 30 days. Reopening of the Strait of Hormuz under an Iranian-managed system and lifting of the naval blockade. Iran's commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons development. A proposal for the US and its allies to present reconstruction plans worth at least $300 billion for Iran. Suspension of sanctions on Iranian oil, petrochemical products and related exports. Future discussions limited to uranium enrichment, sanctions relief and economic reconstruction. Iran's missile programme and support for allied armed groups excluded from negotiations. No additional US troop deployments or new sanctions during the negotiation period. Creation of a monitoring mechanism to oversee implementation of the agreement. Final agreement to be endorsed through a United Nations Security Council resolution. Permission for Iran to freely access and use its financial resources.

ALSO READ: US, Iran Reach Peace Agreement, Hormuz To Reopen After Signing Ceremony On June 19

Trump Announces Deal, Iran Calls It a Victory

US President Donald Trump announced the completion of the peace agreement on Sunday, describing it as a breakthrough for regional stability.

"This great agreement will bring peace and security to the entire region. After the agreement is signed, the Strait of Hormuz will fully open," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Iran, meanwhile, referred to the arrangement as a Memorandum of Understanding and described it as the outcome of months of difficult negotiations.

According to a statement issued by Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the agreement was finalised on June 14 after prolonged talks and reflected what Tehran described as a victory achieved through public support and military resilience.

Signing Ceremony Scheduled In Geneva

The agreement is expected to be formally signed in Geneva on June 19.

Iran will be represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while US Vice President J. D. Vance is expected to attend on behalf of Washington.

If implemented, the agreement could mark a major turning point in US-Iran relations and have significant implications for regional security, global energy markets and maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz.