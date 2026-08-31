West Asia War, Terrorism, Regional Security: What's On SCO Summit Agenda

The ongoing war in West Asia is expected to be among the key issues discussed at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, particularly with Iran being a member of the grouping. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders are attending the two-day summit in the Kyrgyz capital on August 31 and September 1.

West Asia War In Focus

The conflict in West Asia is likely to feature in discussions among SCO leaders as the grouping seeks to address the changing regional security environment. Iran's membership of the SCO adds significance to the issue, with the war having broader implications for regional stability.

The summit comes at a time when security concerns across the wider region remain a major focus for international diplomacy. Regional security and the threat posed by terrorism are expected to remain central to the discussions.

Prime Minister Modi, in his departure statement, said India would work with SCO members towards a region free from "terrorism, separatism and extremism", which he described as continuing threats to peace and stability.

The SCO was originally formed as a mechanism to build trust and reduce security tensions among countries in the region. Security cooperation remains one of its key areas of engagement.

Trade, Connectivity And Energy

The summit's agenda is also expected to extend beyond security issues, with economic cooperation likely to receive attention.

Trade, energy, transport connectivity and digital cooperation are among the areas expected to figure in discussions as member countries look to deepen regional engagement.

For India, connectivity and economic opportunities in Central Asia remain important components of its regional approach. Modi has said India's vision for the region is anchored in "security, connectivity and opportunity".

Ukraine War And Global Developments

The Russia-Ukraine war is also expected to be part of the broader discussions at the summit, along with other developments affecting regional and global security.

With Russia and China among the SCO's key members, the grouping provides an important platform for discussions involving major geopolitical issues.

Alongside the main summit, Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several SCO leaders.

A meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin has been scheduled, with the two leaders expected to review the broader India-Russia relationship. Modi is also likely to meet other leaders, including Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the sidelines.

SCO Marks 25 Years

The summit is taking place as the SCO marks 25 years since its establishment.

The organisation was formally founded in 2001 by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became full members in 2017, followed by Iran in 2023 and Belarus in 2024.

The grouping now has 10 member states and describes itself as a platform for regional cooperation rather than a military alliance.

As leaders gather in Bishkek, the summit is expected to balance immediate security concerns — including the West Asia conflict, terrorism and the Ukraine war — with longer-term priorities such as connectivity, trade, energy and regional cooperation.