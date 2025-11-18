Trump Says Inflation Is Almost At The 'Sweet Spot' While Blaming Biden For High Prices

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTrump Says Inflation Is Almost At The 'Sweet Spot' While Blaming Biden For High Prices

President Donald Trump said US inflation is “almost at the sweet spot” as he defended his economic record, criticised Joe Biden, and cited investment inflows and tariffs as signs of recovery.

By : ANI | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 11:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Washington [US], November 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday declared that Americans are fortunate to have him in office as he sought to refocus his administration on concerns over rising living expenses affecting households across the country.

At the McDonald's Impact Summit, attended by franchise owners and senior executives of the fast-food chain, Trump pointed to what he described as progress made by his administration in addressing pandemic-era inflation, which he argued worsened under former President Joe Biden and contributed to recent Democratic electoral gains.

"Nobody has done what we've done in terms of pricing," Trump told participants, adding, "We took over a mess."

The remarks formed part of a wider effort by the president to highlight tax measures and investment initiatives he links to economic strengthening, even as critics maintain that his administration is attempting to divert attention from efforts to obtain files connected to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump assured business leaders that further progress is forthcoming, while acknowledging that his trade policies have raised costs for certain imported goods.

"Now we have normal inflation," he stated, adding, "We're going to get it a little bit lower, frankly. We have it almost at the sweet spot. And prices are coming down on different things."

He pointed to investment inflows and revenue generated through tariffs as indicators of economic resilience, arguing that the country faced severe risk before his presidency.

"You probably would have had a bankrupt country. You are so damn lucky that I won that election, I'm telling you," he said.

Trump again criticised Biden, contending that price levels rose so sharply under the previous administration that Americans remain unhappy despite recent declines.

"Unfortunately, they were so high in the last administration that people aren't that happy, because it was so high, so even though it's coming down," he noted.

He also highlighted stock market performance as evidence of broader economic strength, referring to it as "a hell of an indicator."

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
