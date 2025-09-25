US Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Wednesday praised New Delhi saying that he is a "huge fan of India" while also voicing concern over its continued purchase of Russian oil. His remarks come amid Donald Trump’s tariff policy toward India and the recently signed proclamation for H-1B visa fee hike.

Speaking at a press briefing, Wright struck a balancing tone, calling India “an awesome ally” and “the world’s largest democracy” with a thriving economy and immense energy needs. Yet, he emphasised that India’s reliance on Russian oil complicates efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Wright said that since taking charge as Energy Secretary, he has devoted significant attention to India, describing it as a “dynamic society” where fast-rising prosperity is driving demand for energy. "I'm a huge fan of India. We love India," he said, reiterating Washington’s eagerness to deepen cooperation across natural gas, coal, nuclear, clean cooking fuels, and liquified petroleum gas.

However, he cautioned that India remains “caught up in the middle of another issue,” pointing to its Russian oil imports, which remains a major point that prompted Trump to impose an additional 25 percent tariff on India as a penalty.

"We look forward to more energy trade, more interactions back and forth with India and then India is caught up in the middle of another issue. President Trump's greatest passion is peace in the world...The Russian war in Ukraine, of course, is brutal," he said.

Despite repeated US pressure, India has defended its energy dealings with Moscow, framing them as driven by market dynamics and essential to safeguarding its energy security. Wright acknowledged this tension, highlighting the geopolitical consequences of Russian energy exports.

"We all want to see it come to an end. But where does the sanctioned Russian oil go? It goes to China, India, and Turkiye and that helps Russia fund that war. The friction on that issue," he said.

"We want to bring that war to an end, I believe the indians want to bring that war to an end and we want to expand our energy cooperation with India in natural gas, coal, in nuclear, clean cooking fuels, liquid petroleum gas...We want nothing more than more trade and energy cooperation with india," Wright added.

Trump Calls Out China And India At UNGA

The US Energy Secretary's comments came just a day after Trump, addressing world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, accused both Beijing and New Delhi of being major contributors to Moscow’s war chest.

“China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil. Inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy,” Trump told the 193-member forum.

Trump’s sharp criticism landed at a sensitive moment, with India-US ties showing signs of recovery. Trade negotiations between the two nations were recently revived after a period of strain, buoyed by Trump’s personal outreach to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.