An extraordinary scene unfolded during the funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the holy city of Mashhad on Thursday, as mourners set fire to a giant LEGO-style effigy resembling US President Donald Trump amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Videos of the incident, which have since gone viral on social media, showed the oversized Trump figure suspended from a crane before being set alight by mourners carrying flaming torches. Within moments, the effigy was engulfed in flames as crowds gathered around chanting anti-American slogans.

Iranians burn a Trump LEGO model. pic.twitter.com/Bmqxw2mD0X — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 10, 2026

The footage was shared by global news platform Clash Report, drawing widespread attention online.

The symbolic act came as anti-US and anti-Israel chants echoed through the streets during Khamenei's funeral, underscoring the heightened public anger following months of conflict between Iran, the United States and Israel.

Khamenei Buried In Mashhad

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, was laid to rest beside the revered Imam Reza Shrine in his hometown of Mashhad after six days of funeral ceremonies across Iran and Iraq.

The funeral procession travelled through Tehran, Qom and the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala before concluding in Mashhad, where thousands gathered for the final rites.

Earlier during the ceremonies in Tehran, mourners chanted "Death to America" and "Death to Israel", while some pro-regime supporters vowed revenge against the United States and Donald Trump.

Khamenei, one of the Middle East's longest-serving leaders, was killed in the opening wave of US-Israeli strikes on February 28. Several members of his family, including his 14-month-old granddaughter, were also killed in the attack.

Fresh Iran-US Tensions

The funeral took place against the backdrop of renewed hostilities in West Asia, with Iran and the United States exchanging fresh strikes on Wednesday night, raising fears of a wider regional conflict and further dimming hopes of a negotiated peace settlement.