During the funeral in Mashhad, mourners set fire to a giant LEGO-style effigy of US President Donald Trump. This symbolic act took place amidst chanting anti-American slogans.
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WATCH: Giant Trump LEGO Effigy Burned During Ayatollah Khamenei's Funeral In Iran
Mourners burned a giant LEGO-style Donald Trump effigy during Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral in Mashhad as anti-US chants rang out, amid escalating Iran-US tensions and fresh military strikes.
- Mourners burned Trump effigy at Khamenei's Mashhad funeral.
- Anti-US and anti-Israel chants echoed, reflecting public anger.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What significant event occurred during Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral?
Where was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei laid to rest?
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was buried beside the revered Imam Reza Shrine in his hometown of Mashhad. This followed a six-day funeral procession across Iran and Iraq.
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