Watch: Crowds In Iran Mourn Grand Ayatollah Khamenei's Officially Announced Death

The Islamic Republic of Iran stands at its most profound historical crossroads following official announcement of "martyrdom" of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. On Sunday, March 1, 2026, Iranian government confirmed that the 86-year-old Supreme Leader, who had steered the nation since 1989, was killed in a high-intensity military strike in Tehran.

The Official Announcement

The confirmation came in the early hours of Sunday through the Supreme National Security Council and state broadcaster IRIB.

The announcement described the event not as a simple death, but as a "sublime martyrdom" occurring during the holy month of Ramadan. According to official statements, the Supreme Leader was at his downtown Tehran compound when it was targeted in a joint operation by the United States and Israel.

Cabinet of Iran released a poignant statement, declaring: "The exalted soul of the leader of the great Iranian nation, the champion of freedom-seekers around the world... attained his long-cherished wish of martyrdom."

A Nation in Grief

Across the country, the atmosphere is heavy with a mix of shock and somber devotion. In Mashhad, the birthplace of the Ayatollah, thousands gathered near the Imam Reza Shrine, with footage showing supporters collapsed in grief and wailing in the streets.

In Tehran's Enqelab (Revolution) Square, mourners held portraits of the leader, chanting religious slogans and vows of "unforgettable lessons" for those responsible.

The government has declared 40 days of national mourning and a seven-day public holiday to allow the nation to pay its respects. Black banners have replaced standard programming on all state television channels, which are currently broadcasting archival footage of the Leader's 36-year tenure.

Global and Internal Impact

Khamenei was the longest-serving head of state in the Middle East, acting as the ultimate authority on Iran’s nuclear policy, military strategy, and regional alliances. His death creates an unprecedented leadership vacuum. While the Assembly of Experts is constitutionally mandated to select a successor, the geopolitical timing - amidst direct conflict with the U.S. and Israel - makes the transition period extremely volatile.

As the nation prepares for a historic funeral, the "politics of martyrdom" has taken center stage. For his supporters, Khamenei’s death at his post in Tehran cements his legacy as the "Martyred Guardian".