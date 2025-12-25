'May He Perish' Zelenskyy Shares His Death Wish For Putin On Christmas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, without naming Russian President Vladimir Putin directly, expressed a wish for his death while addressing the people of Ukraine on Christmas evening, as Russia launched fresh attacks across the country during the holiday period.

Ukraine faced renewed turmoil as Russian forces carried out strikes during Christmas, escalating tensions between the two nations.

‘May he perish’: Zelenskyy’s Christmas message

Referring to a Ukrainian myth known as “the heavens open”, Zelenskyy said in his address:

“Since ancient times, Ukrainians have believed that, on Christmas night, the heavens open. And if you tell them your dream, it will surely come true. Today, we all share one dream. And we make one wish – for all of us–May he perish.”

Missile strikes ahead of Christmas Eve

Zelenskyy’s remarks followed a major Russian missile attack launched across several regions of Ukraine on Tuesday, ahead of Christmas Eve.

According to The Independent, the strikes killed three people and caused widespread power outages across the country.

Drone attacks on Christmas Day

Attacks continued on Christmas Day, with Russia launching 131 drones into Ukraine, ABC News reported.

While Ukrainian air defences shot down most of the drones, nearly 22 struck targets across 15 regions of the country.

Zelenskyy questions Russia’s peace intent

Condemning the timing and scale of the attacks, Zelenskyy questioned Russia’s stated commitment to peace efforts.

“On the eve of Christmas, the Russians once again showed who they truly are. Massive shelling, hundreds of ‘shaheds’, ballistic missiles, Kinzhal strikes – everything was used. This is how the godless strike,” he said.

Tribute to fallen soldiers and call for resilience

Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to remain steadfast in the face of continued attacks and paid tribute to those who have died defending the country.

“For all our fallen heroes who defended Ukraine at the cost of their lives. For everyone whom Russia has driven into occupation and forced to flee. For those for whom it is hard, but who have not lost Ukraine within themselves, and therefore Ukraine will never lose them. Today we stand shoulder to shoulder. We will not lose our way in the darkness,” he said.