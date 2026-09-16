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English NewsNewsWorld‘They Did The Same’: Zelenskyy Says Russian Drones Entered Moldova Twice Around His Travel

‘They Did The Same’: Zelenskyy Says Russian Drones Entered Moldova Twice Around His Travel

Zelenskyy linked the incidents to the presence of his plane but stopped short of saying he was directly targeted. On September 9, Moldova temporarily closed its airspace after two Russian drones entered its territory.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 16 Sep 2026 07:04 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Zelenskyy revealed Russian drones entered Moldovan airspace twice.
  • Incidents coincided with his presidential jet's presence in Moldova.
  • One September 9 drone alert delayed his Moldova departure.
  • Norwegian PM stated Zelenskyy’s plane was “almost hit.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian drones entered Moldovan airspace twice while he was travelling through the country, including during a journey when his presidential aircraft was at Chisinau airport.

Zelenskyy made the disclosure in an interview with CBS, saying the incidents occurred while he was travelling to and from a foreign trip. He suggested that the presence of his aircraft in Moldova may have been connected to the drone activity, although he did not say the attacks were directly aimed at him.

“In Moldova, my presidential jet was there, and that’s why they attacked Moldova, the airspace of Moldova,” Zelenskyy said. “When we came back home, again through Chisinau, again they did the same.”

Drones Enter Moldovan Airspace

The remarks come days after a drone alert on September 9 temporarily disrupted Zelenskyy’s departure from Moldova for Norway. Moldovan authorities closed the country’s airspace after two Russian drones entered its territory, delaying flights, including the Ukrainian president’s departure.

One of the drones came down in a field north of Chisinau and caused a fire, while the other continued into Romanian airspace. Moldovan authorities later identified fragments consistent with a Geran-type drone, which Russia has used extensively during the war in Ukraine.

Moldovan officials also reported another drone incursion on September 14, when two drones entered the country's airspace. According to officials, each remained there for about 10 minutes. Zelenskyy had not previously spoken publicly about this second incident involving his transit through Moldova.

It was not immediately clear when exactly Zelenskyy travelled through Chisinau on his return journey from Canada.

Norwegian PM Said Zelenskyy’s Plane Was ‘Almost Hit’

The latest disclosure follows comments by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, who said last week that Zelenskyy’s aircraft was “almost hit by a drone” shortly after taking off from Moldova on September 9.

“That is the reality he lives in,” Store told Norwegian media. He did not provide details about how close the drone came to the aircraft or identify who was responsible.

A Ukrainian presidential source subsequently described the suggestion that Zelenskyy was directly at risk as exaggerated, saying the incident involved an alert after a Russian drone entered Moldovan and Romanian airspace.

The reported incidents underline the risks faced by countries bordering Ukraine as Russia’s war continues. Moldova, situated between Ukraine and Romania, has repeatedly experienced drone incursions linked to the conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Zelenskyy disclose about Russian drone activity in Moldova?

Zelenskyy disclosed that Russian drones entered Moldovan airspace twice during his transit, including when his jet was at Chisinau. He suggested his presence might be connected to the activity.

When did the reported drone incidents in Moldova occur during President Zelenskyy's travels?

One incident on September 9 temporarily disrupted his departure from Moldova for Norway. Another occurred on September 14, which Zelenskyy had not previously discussed publicly.

What was the outcome of the drone incursion on September 9?

Moldovan authorities closed airspace, delaying flights. One drone landed in a field, causing a fire, while another went into Romanian airspace. Fragments of a Russian Geran-type drone were found.

Was President Zelenskyy's aircraft directly targeted by the drones?

Zelenskyy suggested his presence might be connected but didn't state he was directly targeted. A Ukrainian source called the

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 16 Sep 2026 07:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Russia Ukraine War Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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