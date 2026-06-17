Vietnam Police Rescue Over 500 Cats In Major Crackdown On Animal Meat Trade

Police in Vietnam have rescued more than 500 cats and detained nine people following a major operation targeting an alleged cat meat trafficking network in Ho Chi Minh City. The multi-day crackdown, described by local media as one of the country's largest cat welfare cases in recent years, was launched after investigators traced a series of pet thefts to the suspected crime ring. While hundreds of animals were recovered alive, welfare groups said many were found in poor conditions and dozens later died despite rescue efforts. More than 40 cats have since been reunited with their owners.

Mass Rescue Operation

According to police, officers discovered around 400 live cats packed into 45 cages during raids linked to the investigation. They also recovered approximately 80 dead cats stored in ice-filled containers, while a further 21 live cats were found at a separate location.

Authorities said the suspects admitted to trapping and collecting cats from several areas in southern Vietnam over the past three years, including Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh and An Giang. The animals were allegedly destined for the cat meat trade, which remains legal in Vietnam under certain regulations.

Animal welfare organisations described the operation as a stark illustration of the scale of the country's cat meat industry, where thousands of animals are believed to be stolen and trafficked each month.

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Families Reunited

The rescue effort has led to emotional reunions between pet owners and their missing cats. Volunteers assisting with the operation said many families arrived hoping to identify and reclaim their pets, with more than 40 successful reunifications reported so far.

However, the process has also brought heartbreak, as numerous owners were unable to locate their animals among those rescued. Veterinarians and volunteers have been working around the clock to care for the surviving cats, several of which were pregnant. Some kittens have since been born while under official care.

Growing Awareness

The case has renewed debate over the consumption of dog and cat meat in Vietnam. Although the practice remains legal, some cities have begun working with international animal welfare groups to discourage it.

The large-scale seizure has also fuelled calls for stronger protections for pets and their owners. Animal welfare campaigners hope the operation will increase public awareness and encourage further action against the theft and trafficking of companion animals.

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