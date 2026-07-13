Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Mortal Remains Of 15 Indian Tourists To Be Repatriated To Mumbai Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fifteen Indian nationals' remains repatriated from Vietnam Monday.

Bodies flown to Mumbai via Vietnam Airlines flight VN979.

Embassy thanked Vietnam for help; one survivor remains hospitalized.

Accident involved capsized speedboat; local man has been detained.

The mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals who lost their lives in the tourist speedboat accident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc island will be repatriated to India on Monday, the Embassy of India in Vietnam said.

In a post on X, the embassy said the bodies will be flown from Ho Chi Minh City to Mumbai aboard Vietnam Airlines flight VN979.

"The flight is scheduled to depart Ho Chi Minh City at 1800 hrs local time and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai at 2135 hrs IST," the post stated.

The embassy said the respective state governments have been informed and requested to coordinate with the affected families for the onward transportation of the mortal remains to their native places.

The mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals who tragically lost their lives in the 11 July boat accident will be repatriated from Ho Chi Minh City to India today via Vietnam Airlines flight VN979.



The flight is scheduled to depart Ho Chi Minh City at 1800 hrs local time and… — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) July 13, 2026

Indian Embassy Thanks Vietnamese Authorities

The Indian Embassy on Sunday thanked the Vietnamese authorities for facilitating the repatriation process and said embassy and consulate officials were working closely with local authorities to complete all formalities at the earliest.

"We are thankful to the Vietnamese authorities for facilitating the ongoing necessary procedures... In this hour of grief, we appreciate the efforts of our traditional trusted friend," the embassy said.

Earlier, the embassy had confirmed that the mortal remains had reached Ho Chi Minh City after being transported from Phu Quoc. It also said it was praying for the speedy recovery of the lone survivor who remains hospitalised at Phu Quoc Hospital.

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Boat Capsized Off Phu Quoc Island

The accident occurred when the tourist speedboat AG 26751, carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members, capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai island while travelling from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port.

According to Vietnamese media reports, a 57-year-old local man has been detained in connection with alleged legal violations linked to the incident.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has intervened to facilitate the early repatriation of the victims, while district administrations have shared details of designated recipients to ensure the bodies reach their families.