India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldVietnam Boat Tragedy: Mortal Remains Of 15 Indian Tourists To Be Repatriated To Mumbai Today

Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Mortal Remains Of 15 Indian Tourists To Be Repatriated To Mumbai Today

The Indian Embassy said the bodies will arrive in India after necessary formalities, with state governments coordinating their onward journey to the victims' hometowns.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fifteen Indian nationals' remains repatriated from Vietnam Monday.
  • Bodies flown to Mumbai via Vietnam Airlines flight VN979.
  • Embassy thanked Vietnam for help; one survivor remains hospitalized.
  • Accident involved capsized speedboat; local man has been detained.

The mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals who lost their lives in the tourist speedboat accident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc island will be repatriated to India on Monday, the Embassy of India in Vietnam said.

In a post on X, the embassy said the bodies will be flown from Ho Chi Minh City to Mumbai aboard Vietnam Airlines flight VN979.

"The flight is scheduled to depart Ho Chi Minh City at 1800 hrs local time and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai at 2135 hrs IST," the post stated.

The embassy said the respective state governments have been informed and requested to coordinate with the affected families for the onward transportation of the mortal remains to their native places.

Indian Embassy Thanks Vietnamese Authorities

The Indian Embassy on Sunday thanked the Vietnamese authorities for facilitating the repatriation process and said embassy and consulate officials were working closely with local authorities to complete all formalities at the earliest.

"We are thankful to the Vietnamese authorities for facilitating the ongoing necessary procedures... In this hour of grief, we appreciate the efforts of our traditional trusted friend," the embassy said.

Earlier, the embassy had confirmed that the mortal remains had reached Ho Chi Minh City after being transported from Phu Quoc. It also said it was praying for the speedy recovery of the lone survivor who remains hospitalised at Phu Quoc Hospital.

ALSO READ: '10 Rescued, One Sailor Missing': India Condemns Attack On Ship Off Oman's Cost

Boat Capsized Off Phu Quoc Island

The accident occurred when the tourist speedboat AG 26751, carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members, capsized about 400 metres off Hon May Rut Ngoai island while travelling from Hon May Rut to An Thoi Port.

According to Vietnamese media reports, a 57-year-old local man has been detained in connection with alleged legal violations linked to the incident.

Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has intervened to facilitate the early repatriation of the victims, while district administrations have shared details of designated recipients to ensure the bodies reach their families. 

Before You Go

BREAKING: Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly After Kyiv Visit, Questions Rise Over Death

Frequently Asked Questions

When are the remains of the Indian nationals being repatriated?

The mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals will be repatriated to India on Monday. They will be flown from Ho Chi Minh City to Mumbai aboard Vietnam Airlines flight VN979.

Where did the speedboat accident occur?

The accident happened off Vietnam's Phu Quoc island. The tourist speedboat capsized about 400 meters off Hon May Rut Ngoai island.

How many people were on board the capsized speedboat?

The tourist speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members. Sadly, 15 Indian nationals lost their lives in the incident.

Who is assisting with the repatriation efforts?

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam is coordinating with Vietnamese authorities. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has also intervened to facilitate the process.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 Jul 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vietnam Vietnam Boat Tragedy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Mortal Remains Of 15 Indian Tourists To Be Repatriated To Mumbai Today
Vietnam Boat Tragedy: Mortal Remains Of 15 Indians To Be Repatriated To Mumbai Today
World
27 Killed As Fire Engulfs Bangkok Pub; Video Captures Huge Blaze, People Fleeing For Their Lives
27 Killed In Bangkok Pub Fire; Video Shows People Flee For Their Lives As Blaze Spreads
World
US, Iran Exchange Fresh Strikes After Tehran Targets Gulf Bases, Shuts Hormuz Again
US, Iran Exchange Fresh Strikes After Tehran Targets Gulf Bases, Shuts Hormuz Again
World
US-Iran War: Telecom Worker Killed, Two Injured In Fresh Washington Strikes On Tehran
US-Iran War: One Killed, Two Injured In Fresh Washington Strikes On Tehran
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Trump Ally Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly After Kyiv Visit, Questions Rise Over Death
BREAKING: Muzaffarnagar Kanwar Yatra Row: Police Probe Begins Into Viral Uniform Threat Video
BREAKING: Meerut Lalita Murder Case Sparks Protest Row as Politics Intensifies After Arrests
BREAKING: Vinayak Raut Family Faces FIR After Daughter-in-Law Alleges Black Magic and Harassment
Breaking: PM’s Indo-Pacific Outreach: 10 Key Outcomes Shaping India’s Strategic Global Vision
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget