What Is An Earthquake Doublet? Rare Twin Quakes Rock Venezuela, Triggering Powerful Tremors

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Powerful 7.1 and 7.5 magnitude quakes hit northern Venezuela.

Shallow depth amplified impact, causing widespread building damage.

Experts classify twin tremors as a rare

Venezuela's active tectonic plates cause frequent powerful earthquakes.

Two powerful earthquakes measuring magnitude 7.1 and 7.5 struck northern Venezuela within seconds of each other early Thursday, triggering tsunami warnings in parts of the Caribbean and causing damage to buildings in the capital, Caracas.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake struck at a shallow depth of about 13 kilometres, roughly 168 kilometres west of Caracas near the coastal town of Morón. Just 39 seconds later, a stronger magnitude 7.5 tremor hit the same region.

The closely timed events have drawn the attention of seismologists worldwide, with experts describing the sequence as one of the rarest forms of seismic activity ever recorded, an earthquake doublet.

Why Were the Quakes So Powerful?

One of the key reasons behind the destructive impact of the earthquakes was their extremely shallow depth.

The two quakes occurred only 10 to 13 kilometres below the Earth's surface, which is considered very shallow in seismic terms. When an earthquake originates so close to the surface, much of its energy reaches populated areas with minimal loss.

As a result, ground shaking becomes significantly stronger. This explains why buildings in Caracas and nearby areas swayed violently, with reports indicating that several structures suffered major damage or collapsed.

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What Is an Earthquake Doublet?

An earthquake doublet occurs when two major earthquakes of comparable magnitude strike either the same fault or closely linked fault systems within a very short period, usually seconds or minutes apart.

Unlike a typical earthquake sequence, where a powerful mainshock is followed by weaker aftershocks, neither event in a doublet is clearly dominant.

In Venezuela's case, the magnitude 7.1 and 7.5 earthquakes occurred just 39 seconds apart. Seismologists classify such events as a doublet because both earthquakes released massive amounts of energy independently rather than one simply acting as an aftershock of the other.

Why Are Earthquake Doublets So Rare?

Earthquake doublets are exceptionally uncommon because a major rupture usually releases enough stress along a fault to prevent another equally powerful earthquake from occurring immediately afterwards.

However, in some cases, neighbouring fault segments are already under intense tectonic pressure. When the first fault ruptures, it can transfer stress to an adjacent segment, triggering a second large earthquake almost instantly.

This chain reaction is believed to be the mechanism behind many of the rare doublet events recorded around the world.

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Why Does Venezuela Experience Strong Earthquakes?

Venezuela lies along one of South America's most active tectonic boundaries, where the Caribbean Plate moves eastward relative to the South American Plate.

Rather than being dominated by a single fault line, northern Venezuela is intersected by several major strike-slip fault systems that collectively accommodate the movement between the two tectonic plates.

This complex network of faults makes the region vulnerable to powerful earthquakes and increases the possibility of significant seismic activity when stress accumulates beneath the Earth's surface.

More Tremors Could Follow

Experts have warned that additional aftershocks are likely in the coming days and weeks.

Some of these aftershocks could be strong enough to be felt across affected areas, particularly given the magnitude of the initial earthquakes. Authorities are continuing to monitor seismic activity as residents remain on alert following one of the most unusual earthquake sequences in recent years.