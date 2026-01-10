Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'You’re Dealing With Us': Trump Tells Oil Giants As He Seeks $100 Billion To Fix Venezuela's Energy Sector

'You’re Dealing With Us': Trump Tells Oil Giants As He Seeks $100 Billion To Fix Venezuela's Energy Sector

Trump urges U.S. oil giants to invest $100B in Venezuela, offering market access and U.S. oversight as Washington tightens control over crude exports.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 08:29 AM (IST)

President Donald Trump has urged major American oil companies to rapidly re-establish operations in Venezuela, pitching the country’s battered petroleum sector as a major investment opportunity following last weekend’s U.S. military operation that led to the capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Addressing senior oil executives at the White House on Friday, Trump framed the intervention not only as a political turning point but also as a gateway for American energy firms to reshape Venezuela’s oil industry. The administration is seeking as much as $100 billion in private investment to restore infrastructure, ramp up production, and reassert U.S. influence over one of the world’s largest proven crude reserves, as per a report on Reuters.

Washington Moves To Control Venezuelan Oil Flows

Trump announced that the United States has seized multiple Venezuelan oil tankers and will now take long-term control of the international sale of between 30 million and 50 million barrels of crude that had previously been frozen under sanctions. According to the president, Washington’s oversight of exports will continue indefinitely, marking a dramatic shift in how Venezuelan oil reaches global markets.

U.S. forces have continued intercepting tankers as part of enforcement efforts, with a fifth vessel reportedly seized on Friday. Administration officials argue that managing oil revenues is essential to prevent corruption, disrupt drug trafficking networks, and ensure that Venezuela’s energy wealth aligns with U.S. strategic priorities.

Oil Giants Offered A Role In Rebuilding Infrastructure

At the White House meeting, executives from Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips and other major firms were encouraged to take part in rebuilding Venezuela’s decaying energy infrastructure, as per a report on AP. Trump acknowledged the country’s long record of asset nationalization, political instability and sanctions, but insisted those risks should no longer deter American companies.

He made clear that participation would not be open-ended, stressing that his administration would decide which companies are permitted to operate in Venezuela. The plan, he said, would allow U.S. firms to dramatically increase output and modernize facilities that have suffered years of neglect and underinvestment.

Crude Shipments To U.S. Tied To Energy Prices

Trump also highlighted an agreement with Venezuela’s interim government to supply 50 million barrels of crude directly to the United States. He noted that American refineries are well-suited to process Venezuelan oil and predicted that shipments would continue on a regular basis. The arrangement, he claimed, would help stabilize supplies and push domestic fuel prices lower.

Related Video

Breaking News: “Land-for-Job” Scam: Lalu Yadav, Family Among 41 Accused as Court Frames Charges

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Venezuela TRUMP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
Pak PM Thanked Me For Saving 'Million Lives': Trump Reiterates Claim Of Averting India-Pakistan Conflict
Cities
'Serious Concerns': I-PAC’s First Reaction Following ED Raids On Office, Founder’s Residence
'Serious Concerns': I-PAC’s First Reaction Following ED Raids On Office, Founder’s Residence
News
Reza Pahlavi Urges Trump To Intervene As Iran Enforces Internet Blackout Amid Protests
Reza Pahlavi Urges Trump To Intervene As Iran Enforces Internet Blackout Amid Protests
World
Iran Enforces Internet Blackout Amid Escalating Anti-Government Protests
Internet Shut In Iran Amid Mass Agitation, India 'Monitoring Situation Closely'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: “Land-for-Job” Scam: Lalu Yadav, Family Among 41 Accused as Court Frames Charges
Breaking News: Man Dies by Suicide at Saket Court Complex in Delhi
Breaking Political News: BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee for Alleged Interference in ED I-PAC Raid, Demands Criminal Action
Political News: TMC Alleges ED Misconduct During I-PAC Office Raid; Complaint Filed
Political News: AAP Lawmakers Protest Against BJP Amid Chaotic Delhi Assembly Sessions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget