Gunfire near Venezuela’s seat of power late Monday and again on Tuesday has intensified uncertainty in Caracas, coming just days after former president Nicolás Maduro was detained and transferred to the United States to face criminal charges. Late on Monday night, gunfire was reported in the vicinity of the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, triggering widespread concern and speculation.

Shots Fired Near Venezuela’s Miraflores Palace

Videos obtained by CNN showed flashes lighting up the sky, which appeared consistent with drone activity and anti-aircraft fire. The incident unfolded only days after Nicolás Maduro was taken into custody and flown to the United States, adding to the sense of political instability.

The White House was quick to respond, firmly rejecting any suggestion of American involvement. US officials said Washington had no role in the shooting and was closely monitoring developments on the ground, as per India Today.

CNN later clarified that the gunfire resulted from a “misunderstanding,” with preliminary reports indicating confusion among paramilitary units tasked with guarding the presidential complex. Venezuelan authorities did not immediately release a detailed account, but security around the palace was visibly tightened following the incident.

More Gunfire Reported On Tuesday

Concerns resurfaced on Tuesday when additional shots were heard near the palace, according to the Associated Press.



Witnesses said drones were seen flying overhead at around 8:00 pm local time as security forces opened fire in the surrounding area. Authorities later stated that the situation was under control and there was no ongoing threat.

Maduro Appears In US Court As Political Fallout Grows

Earlier on Monday, Nicolás Maduro arrived in New York City under heavy security. Handcuffed and escorted by armed federal agents, he was transported by helicopter and spent the night in a Brooklyn detention facility before being moved to a Manhattan courthouse. On Tuesday, Maduro and his wife appeared in court, where they pleaded not guilty to drug and weapons charges. During the proceedings, Maduro claimed he had been abducted in Caracas.

In Venezuela, the political vacuum left by his absence led to swift action. Close ally Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as acting president, while US President Donald Trump declared that he viewed himself as the rightful authority over Venezuela.

The arrest also drew criticism in the United States. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the operation, describing it as a violation of federal and international law.