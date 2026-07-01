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English NewsNewsWorldVenezuela Twin Earthquakes Death Toll Nears 2,000 As Rescue Hopes Fade

Venezuela Twin Earthquakes Death Toll Nears 2,000 As Rescue Hopes Fade

After the earthquakes, almost 2,000 people are confirmed dead, and about 43,000 remain missing. Aid agencies warn of worsening hunger and disease amid an overwhelmed healthcare system.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Venezuela devastated by twin earthquakes; thousands dead, injured, homeless.
  • Rescue efforts slowed significantly; teams now primarily recovering deceased.
  • Aid agencies warn of worsening hunger, disease, and strained healthcare.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru

Rescuers in Venezuela raced to find survivors on Tuesday, nearly a week after twin earthquakes devastated parts of the country.

Following the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes striking just seconds apart last week, according to numbers collated by the Venezuelan government, opposition, UNICEF, and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA):

  • at least 1,943 people were killed
  • more than 10,500 injured
  • about 16,000 left homeless
  • more than 6,400 people rescued
  • around 43,000 remain missing
  • about 680,000 children in need of humanitarian assistance, and
  • 59,000 buildings were damaged

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What is the situation of the rescue operations?

However, the pace of rescues has slowed sharply as the critical survival window of 72 hours has closed.

Rescuers are hoping to find survivors, but now are also looking for the dead.

On Tuesday, rescue teams from Ecuador and the US halted operations in Macuto, La Guaira, after they stopped receiving responses from a mother and her three children trapped beneath the rubble of a building after more than 40 hours of trying ​to get them out.

"In the end, we believe the days have already passed and that what we will find now is death," said Major Jorge Montanero, leader of the Ecuadorian team.

Hope still lingers in some cases as a Jordanian rescue team pulled a three-year-old boy alive from the rubble in Caracas on Tuesday, one of the few survivors found in recent days.

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What are the aid agencies saying?

Meanwhile, aid agencies warned of worsening hunger, disease and an overwhelmed healthcare system.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has appealed for $50 million (€43.83 million) to provide emergency food assistance to up to 500,000 people over the next three months.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday of the strain on Venezuela's healthcare system.

WHO said at least three health centers were critically damaged and six others only partially functional.

Christian Lindmeier, the WHO spokesperson, sounded the alarm bells over the spread of measles, malaria, yellow fever and dengue among the thousands of displaced due to lack of sanitary facilities and low inoculation rates.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW)

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the immediate impact of the twin earthquakes in Venezuela?

The earthquakes killed 1,943 people, injured over 10,500, and left about 16,000 homeless. Additionally, 59,000 buildings were damaged across the affected regions.

What is the current status of rescue efforts in Venezuela?

The pace of rescues has slowed significantly as the critical 72-hour survival window has closed. Rescuers are now searching for both survivors and the deceased, though some rescues, like a three-year-old boy, still occur.

What concerns have aid agencies raised regarding the situation in Venezuela?

Aid agencies warn of worsening hunger, disease, and an overwhelmed healthcare system. The WHO notes three health centers are critically damaged and fears disease spread due to poor sanitation and low inoculation rates.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Venezuela Earthquake Twin Earthquakes
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