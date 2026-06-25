On Cam: Videos Show Chaos As Twin Quakes Rock Venezuela; 32 Dead, Airport Shut, Rescue Ops On

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Twin powerful earthquakes caused widespread devastation across Venezuela.

Magnitude 7.1 and 7.5 quakes damaged buildings, critical infrastructure.

Panic ensued; rescue efforts began amid crumbled structures.

USGS warned of high casualties; tsunami alerts issued region-wide.

Videos emerging from Venezuela have captured the scale of devastation unleashed by twin powerful earthquakes that struck the country on Wednesday evening, reducing buildings to rubble, damaging critical infrastructure and triggering scenes of panic across multiple cities. The back-to-back tremors, among the strongest to hit the country in recent history, have left vast areas struggling to cope with widespread destruction. Visuals circulating online show collapsing structures, dust-filled streets, frantic evacuations and desperate rescue efforts as residents search for loved ones.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake, measuring magnitude 7.1, struck near the coastal town of Morón, approximately 168 kilometres west of Caracas. Just 39 seconds later, a stronger 7.5-magnitude quake hit southwest of Morón at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, significantly worsening the impact.

Videos Show Panic As Buildings Crumble

Footage from Caracas showed residents rushing into the streets moments after the ground began shaking. Several videos captured partially collapsed buildings, shattered facades and large clouds of dust engulfing neighbourhoods.

Witnesses described terrifying moments as structures began to fail around them.

Images from affected districts revealed extensive damage to homes and apartment buildings, with personal belongings, furniture and clothing scattered among the debris.

#WATCH | An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale occured in Venezuela: National Centre for Seismology



A strong earthquake struck west of Venezuela's capital, damaging buildings in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela



(Video Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/6l7s2vM32N — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2026

ALSO READ: Powerful Twin Quakes Jolt Venezuela, Many Casualties Feared As Buildings Reduced To Rubble

Airport Damage Adds To Crisis

Some of the most dramatic visuals emerged from Simón Bolívar International Airport, where portions of the terminal reportedly sustained significant damage.

Videos showed passengers running through smoke-filled areas carrying luggage as sections of the roof collapsed. Dust clouds spread across the terminal while power disruptions added to the confusion.

WATCH: Inside Caracas Simon Bolivar International Airport during a powerful earthquake that struck Venezuela.



The first 7.2-magnitude quake was followed just 39 seconds later by a stronger 7.5-magnitude quake, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), with witnesses… pic.twitter.com/3eZk7RV86h — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 25, 2026



ALSO READ: Death Toll Could Surpass 10,000 After Twin Quakes Rock Venezuela's Caracas, USGS Warn



In several clips, frightened travellers could be seen taking cover beneath counters and walls as the building shook violently.

A building has collapsed in Caracas, Venezuela after the M7.1 hit not long ago...👀🙏 pic.twitter.com/ale9hTmHRc — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) June 24, 2026

The damage has raised concerns about transportation disruptions and the ability of authorities to move emergency supplies into affected regions.

Rare Moments Of Hope Amid Destruction

Beyond Caracas, visuals from the coastal city of La Guaira showed damaged buildings, deserted roads and emergency responders assessing the aftermath.

Major earthquakes strike Venezuela:



* Twin quakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 hit near San Felipe, west of Caracas.

* Structural collapses reported in multiple cities.

* USGS estimates about 8 million people felt strong shaking.

* Preliminary modeling suggests a potentially high death… pic.twitter.com/SiyIMVQELf — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 25, 2026

Meanwhile, rescue crews continued searching through collapsed structures for survivors trapped beneath concrete and twisted metal.

Among the many videos circulating online, one clip stood out as a symbol of resilience. The footage showed a man carrying two dogs away from a damaged area, drawing emotional reactions from viewers amid the overwhelming scenes of destruction.

Casualty Fears Mount

The USGS has warned that the disaster could result in catastrophic loss of life. The USGS estimates fatalities could range from 10,000 to 100,000. Reuters reported that current assessments suggest the death toll may ultimately fall within that range, though officials have yet to release a final figure.

Interim President Delcy Rodríguez expressed condolences to affected families and announced plans to activate emergency measures in response to the disaster.

Tsunami alerts were also issued for parts of the Caribbean, including the Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic, while an earlier warning for Puerto Rico was later withdrawn.