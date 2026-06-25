Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldOn Cam: Videos Show Chaos As Twin Quakes Rock Venezuela; 32 Dead, Airport Shut, Rescue Ops On

On Cam: Videos Show Chaos As Twin Quakes Rock Venezuela; 32 Dead, Airport Shut, Rescue Ops On

Videos from Venezuela show collapsing buildings, airport damage and panic on the streets after twin powerful earthquakes struck.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Twin powerful earthquakes caused widespread devastation across Venezuela.
  • Magnitude 7.1 and 7.5 quakes damaged buildings, critical infrastructure.
  • Panic ensued; rescue efforts began amid crumbled structures.
  • USGS warned of high casualties; tsunami alerts issued region-wide.

Videos emerging from Venezuela have captured the scale of devastation unleashed by twin powerful earthquakes that struck the country on Wednesday evening, reducing buildings to rubble, damaging critical infrastructure and triggering scenes of panic across multiple cities. The back-to-back tremors, among the strongest to hit the country in recent history, have left vast areas struggling to cope with widespread destruction. Visuals circulating online show collapsing structures, dust-filled streets, frantic evacuations and desperate rescue efforts as residents search for loved ones.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first earthquake, measuring magnitude 7.1, struck near the coastal town of Morón, approximately 168 kilometres west of Caracas. Just 39 seconds later, a stronger 7.5-magnitude quake hit southwest of Morón at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, significantly worsening the impact.

Videos Show Panic As Buildings Crumble

Footage from Caracas showed residents rushing into the streets moments after the ground began shaking. Several videos captured partially collapsed buildings, shattered facades and large clouds of dust engulfing neighbourhoods.

Witnesses described terrifying moments as structures began to fail around them.

Images from affected districts revealed extensive damage to homes and apartment buildings, with personal belongings, furniture and clothing scattered among the debris.

ALSO READ: Powerful Twin Quakes Jolt Venezuela, Many Casualties Feared As Buildings Reduced To Rubble

Airport Damage Adds To Crisis

Some of the most dramatic visuals emerged from Simón Bolívar International Airport, where portions of the terminal reportedly sustained significant damage.

Videos showed passengers running through smoke-filled areas carrying luggage as sections of the roof collapsed. Dust clouds spread across the terminal while power disruptions added to the confusion.


ALSO READ: Death Toll Could Surpass 10,000 After Twin Quakes Rock Venezuela's Caracas, USGS Warn

In several clips, frightened travellers could be seen taking cover beneath counters and walls as the building shook violently.

The damage has raised concerns about transportation disruptions and the ability of authorities to move emergency supplies into affected regions.

Rare Moments Of Hope Amid Destruction

Beyond Caracas, visuals from the coastal city of La Guaira showed damaged buildings, deserted roads and emergency responders assessing the aftermath.

Meanwhile, rescue crews continued searching through collapsed structures for survivors trapped beneath concrete and twisted metal.

Among the many videos circulating online, one clip stood out as a symbol of resilience. The footage showed a man carrying two dogs away from a damaged area, drawing emotional reactions from viewers amid the overwhelming scenes of destruction.

Casualty Fears Mount

The USGS has warned that the disaster could result in catastrophic loss of life. The USGS estimates fatalities could range from 10,000 to 100,000. Reuters reported that current assessments suggest the death toll may ultimately fall within that range, though officials have yet to release a final figure.

Interim President Delcy Rodríguez expressed condolences to affected families and announced plans to activate emergency measures in response to the disaster.

Tsunami alerts were also issued for parts of the Caribbean, including the Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic, while an earlier warning for Puerto Rico was later withdrawn.

Before You Go

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row: SIT Report Flags Financial Irregularities, Raises Questions Over Trust Oversight

Frequently Asked Questions

What natural disaster recently struck Venezuela?

Venezuela was hit by twin powerful earthquakes on Wednesday evening. The first measured magnitude 7.1, followed 39 seconds later by a stronger 7.5-magnitude quake.

What kind of damage did the earthquakes cause in Venezuela?

The earthquakes caused widespread devastation, reducing buildings to rubble and damaging critical infrastructure. Visuals showed collapsing structures, shattered facades, and significant damage to homes and the international airport.

What are the estimated casualties from the Venezuela earthquakes?

The USGS warns of 'high casualties' and estimates fatalities could range from 10,000 to 100,000. Officials have not yet released a final death toll.

Where were the epicenters of the earthquakes located?

According to the USGS, the earthquakes struck near the coastal town of Morón, approximately 168 kilometres west of Caracas, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Jun 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Venezuela Caracas Earthquake Venezuela Earthquake Videos
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
On Cam: Videos Show Chaos As Twin Quakes Rock Venezuela; 32 Dead, Airport Shut, Rescue Ops On
On Cam: Videos Show Chaos As Twin Quakes Rock Venezuela; 32 Dead, Airport Shut, Rescue Ops On
World
What Is An Earthquake Doublet? Rare Twin Quakes Rock Venezuela, Triggering Powerful Tremors
What Is An Earthquake Doublet? Rare Twin Quakes Rock Venezuela, Triggering Powerful Tremors
World
Trump Says Hormuz Shipping Fees Are 'Unacceptable', Threatens To Block Iran Deal
Trump Says Hormuz Shipping Fees Are 'Unacceptable', Threatens To Block Iran Deal
World
Pakistan's Army Chief On Israel's Target? Analyst's Explosive Claim Sparks Debate
Pakistan's Army Chief On Israel's Target? Analyst's Explosive Claim Sparks Debate
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row: SIT Report Flags Financial Irregularities, Raises Questions Over Trust Oversight
Kolkata Taratala Roof Collapse: 60 Workers Feared Trapped as Massive Rescue Operation Intensifies
Kolkata Warehouse Collapse: Three Dead, Dozens Feared Trapped as Army Joins Massive Rescue Operation
Punjab Politics: CM Bhagwant Mann Rejects Fake Video Allegations, Calls It a Political Conspiracy
Arunachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Cloudburst Triggers Massive Landslide, Residential Area Buried Under Debris
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget